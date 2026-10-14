A Baltimore paramedic put his bodily fluids in his coworkers’ coffee creamer and ice machine, then broke down in court before getting 25 years

Christopher M. Carroll, a 36-year-old Baltimore County paramedic, received a 25-year prison sentence for deliberately contaminating his workplace with bodily fluids. The sentencing follows a guilty plea Carroll entered in August, where he admitted to three counts of causing others to ingest bodily fluids during his time working at a county fire station and the fire department headquarters.

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As reported by CBS News, the prosecution had requested a 30-year sentence for the paramedic, citing the nature of the incidents. During the court proceedings, Carroll addressed those present and offered an apology for his actions. He spoke through tears, stating that he was “truly sorry to everyone involved.”

The investigation into Carroll began in November 2025, after allegations surfaced regarding events that took place between September and December of that same year. Charging documents detailed a series of disturbing acts committed at the Baltimore County Fire Station 2 in Pikesville and the Baltimore County Public Safety Building. According to court records, Carroll masturbated and urinated on work equipment as well as the personal belongings of his coworkers.

He reportedly placed bodily fluids inside an ambulance

Prosecutors alleged that Carroll placed semen in a communal coffee creamer and onto the keyboard of his female supervisor. He was also accused of urinating directly into an ice machine at Station 2. Beyond these specific items, prosecutors stated that he also placed bodily fluids inside an ambulance and within food that had been prepared at the firehouse.

Former Baltimore County paramedic Christopher Carroll, 36, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of causing another person to ingest bodily fluids.



Including ejaculating into shared food and onto workplace equipment. pic.twitter.com/pNeGo9Yugd — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 14, 2026

The situation became even more alarming when authorities discovered that Carroll had been documenting his own behavior. Police confirmed that he was caught on surveillance video and had filmed himself committing these acts before uploading the footage online.

The investigation revealed that his conduct extended well beyond the walls of the fire department. During an earlier court hearing this year, prosecutors indicated that his actions were not isolated incidents and that there might be additional victims.

The details revealed by prosecutors involved an incident at a doctor’s office. Carroll allegedly filmed himself urinating into a wall fragrance unit before plugging it back into the wall. Furthermore, authorities noted that there was an incident involving his two children being in view while he committed these acts.

Following the initial allegations and the subsequent investigation, Carroll was suspended from the Baltimore County Fire Department. He was originally arrested in February and faced 20 counts of knowingly and willfully causing another to ingest bodily fluid, along with three counts of malicious destruction of property. He remained held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center until his sentencing.

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