A Utah toddler’s death has exposed a nightmare of neglect that ended in tragedy

A Utah couple has admitted responsibility in a child abuse case that ended with the death of their 18-month-old daughter after months of alleged neglect. Carrie Murray, 32, and Mitchell Murray pleaded guilty on July 2 to reduced charges of child abuse homicide and aggravated child abuse. They had originally been charged with aggravated murder and aggravated child abuse following their daughter’s death in March 2025.

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The case gained attention after investigators uncovered the conditions the toddler had allegedly been living in before she was found unresponsive. Court records describe prolonged neglect, with the child reportedly left alone in her crib for extended periods while receiving little food, water, or interaction. The allegations are reminiscent of another heartbreaking case in which an abandoned toddler reportedly survived by eating drywall and diapers before eventually dying from severe neglect.

True Crime News reported the couple is scheduled to be sentenced on September 11. A judge will decide whether their prison terms will run concurrently or consecutively. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

This wasn’t a single mistake, it was months of alleged neglect

On March 19, 2025, the child’s mother called 911 after finding her daughter unresponsive in her crib. Dispatchers instructed her to begin lifesaving measures, but she reportedly refused, saying the toddler was already “beyond help.” Investigators later determined the child had not been checked on for about 16 hours.

During a police interview, the mother allegedly said she believed the child had died of sudden infant death syndrome. She also reportedly told investigators, “I feel no guilt over this. It was her time, I guess.”

Baby monitor and home surveillance footage painted a disturbing picture. Investigators said the crib contained trash, waffle crumbs, and several sippy cups, while loud rock music played constantly in the room. The toddler was reportedly fed almost exclusively toasted frozen waffles, and mesh had been placed over the crib to prevent her from climbing out.

Authorities also alleged the parents referred to long periods of isolation as “crib days.” Surveillance footage showed the toddler had only 49 seconds of interaction with either parent the day before she died and less than 50 minutes of human contact during her final four days. Her diaper also reportedly went unchanged the day before her death.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death was complications from malnutrition and dehydration. Court documents state the couple admitted they failed to provide proper nutrition and hydration and exposed the toddler to excessive heat by placing a space heater next to her crib.

Ruby’s obituary remembered her as a “sweet and curious little one” who loved dancing to music, cuddling with her father, and carrying her favorite unicorn rattle. The couple will be sentenced on September 11. The tragedy joins a growing number of child neglect cases that have ended in heartbreaking courtroom proceedings, including one involving a New York father who told a judge he wished he had died instead after admitting his neglect led to his 3-year-old daughter’s death.

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