An Alabama woman called 911 about her nephew acting strangely and said ‘he’s not violent,’ then hours later she and his grandmother were dead

Thomas Steele is currently in custody and facing two counts of murder after authorities discovered his grandmother and aunt decapitated inside their Mobile home. The 47-year-old man was found by police at the residence, where he allegedly waited outside following the killings. According to reports, a chainsaw was used in the incident that claimed the lives of 65-year-old Christy Deloach and 85-year-old Dora Boone.

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As reported by the NY Post, the situation unfolded following a 911 call placed by his aunt earlier that day. During the call, she informed the operator that Steele had been behaving strangely after he stopped taking his Lithium medication. She noted that he was giving away his personal items, including his phone and his car.

She explained to the operator that he is bipolar and mentioned, “It’s in his mind. He’s following God.” Despite the unusual behavior, she explicitly told the operator, “He’s calm! He’s not violent or anything. So, I guess I’ll just let it play itself out.” Mobile police arrived at the home approximately two and a half hours after that call.

His behavior suggested significant mental health issues

They made the gruesome discovery of the two women inside the four-bedroom house. Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood addressed the situation during a court hearing, stating, “What we know is or what we believe is that he lived at this residence with these family members when they were both killed.”

ALERT: Bipolar man off his meds allegedly killed 2 of his family members by decapitating them with a chainsaw.



Thomas Stele, 47, was allegedly not taking his medication when his aunt called 911, saying he was acting off.



On the call, she said, “Off his medication for Lithium,… pic.twitter.com/F8KBd4LqjM — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) October 14, 2026

Steele appeared in court for a bond hearing, during which he displayed behavior that suggested a significant mental health crisis. When a judge asked if he had legal representation, Steele responded that he did not. After the judge assigned him a public defender, Steele reacted by saying, “No. Kill him!”

Glenn Davidson, the public defender appointed to the case, spoke about the interaction. He noted that Steele appeared to be in a state of psychosis while standing beside him in the courtroom. Davidson described the outburst as a direct result of his client’s mental illness. Despite the threat directed at him, Davidson intends to represent Steele and is prioritizing a medical evaluation to determine if his client is mentally competent to move forward with the legal process.

While Steele has not yet entered a formal plea, the possibility of an insanity defense is being considered. Davidson acknowledged that it was clear from the start that Steele is dealing with severe mental health issues. He stated, “I can’t say for sure … but all signs indicate yes,” when asked about the potential for a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

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