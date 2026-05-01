Judge called his behavior ‘calculating’ and hers ‘reactive,’ then issued mutual protective orders for the Mormon Wives star and her ex

A Utah court has ordered Taylor Frankie Paul and her former boyfriend Dakota Mortensen to stay at least 100 feet apart at all times. As detailed by KSL and NBC News, the order was confirmed on April 30, 2026, at 7:10 PM, following a hearing at the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City.

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3rd District Court Commissioner Russell Minas presided over the proceedings and issued mutual protective orders for both parties. Unless modified, the orders will remain in effect for three years. Minas stated plainly that the evidence indicated the two cannot share a space without things escalating into violence.

Minas addressed both parties directly, expressing concern about their ability to co-parent given their ongoing hostility. He noted that regardless of their personal history, they are connected for the rest of their lives through their child. His characterization of their conduct was pointed: he labeled Paul’s behavior as reactive and Mortensen’s as calculating.

The court made clear these two cannot be in the same room

The couple’s history includes at least 11 documented altercations, many of which allegedly occurred in front of children. Prosecutors ultimately declined to file criminal charges against Paul related to recent allegations. A police report read during the hearing noted that the city prosecutor found neither party’s account fully credible.

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen seen together for first time since start of domestic violence dispute https://t.co/BP3qEMHxI5 pic.twitter.com/TLIxM4C0wV — New York Post (@nypost) May 1, 2026

The timeline leading to the hearing was contentious on both sides. Mortensen first requested a protective order on March 19, which initiated a temporary order against Paul. Paul filed her own request on April 7. Their respective attorneys presented competing accounts of the violence. Paul’s attorney, Eric Swinyard, pointed to a May 27, 2025, incident in which he alleged Mortensen kicked Paul while she was on the ground, and cited photos of significant bruising as evidence. Swinyard also argued that Mortensen had a role in leaking a 2023 domestic violence video involving Paul to TMZ as part of an effort to damage her career.

Mortensen’s attorney, Brent Salazar Hall, countered that his client was attempting to break a cycle of violence. He cited Paul’s prior domestic violence conviction, which stemmed from an incident in which she threw a barstool, as grounds for the original protective order request. Hall argued that the two should not be treated equally by the court, and that direct communication between them is currently unsafe, amid a broader pattern of domestic violence involving reality TV figures drawing increasing public attention.

The most consequential unresolved issue is custody of their 2-year-old son. Minas chose not to alter the current custody arrangement at the April 30 hearing but is still considering a request for Paul to receive additional parenting time. Paul is currently limited to eight hours of supervised parental time per week, with Mortensen holding temporary custody. Swinyard described the restricted access as excruciating for Paul and her two older children, aged 8 and 5.

Minas indicated he is considering lifting the supervised visit requirement and expressed a preference for gradually moving toward a 70-30 split in Paul’s favor. He also noted the need for incremental progress, describing his approach as taking baby steps. The court’s handling reflects a pattern seen in high-conflict custody cases involving violence between partners, where the safety of children drives judicial caution over speed.

Minas promised to issue a written ruling before May 11. A follow-up review hearing has been scheduled for June 1.

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