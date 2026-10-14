Police say a man stabbed his mother 30 times because she kept ‘bothering’ him, then sent a photo of her body to the family group chat

A 911 call from a South Florida home led deputies to a killing that relatives in another country had already learned about through a family group chat. Manuel Farfan-Cabello, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 58-year-old mother, Ylda Cabello-Ynocente. The incident unfolded at the family’s home in Tamarac, according to Law&Crime.

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Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home around 7:45 p.m. Friday after Farfan-Cabello called 911 and reported that he had killed his mother. Investigators believe the stabbing happened about four hours before that call. Inside, deputies found a large amount of blood in the living room and kitchen, and Cabello-Ynocente was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy found that the 58-year-old had been stabbed 30 times. Farfan-Cabello allegedly threw the knife into a nearby pond. Surveillance video from a neighbor’s home reportedly shows him ringing that neighbor’s doorbell earlier in the night, and investigators followed a trail of blood from the family’s home to the neighbor’s porch.

Deputies say relatives in Peru asked for a photo before the suspect ever called police

Before deputies arrived, Farfan-Cabello allegedly sent a message in Spanish to a family group chat saying his mother was dead. He followed it with a plea for forgiveness, writing that God had told him to do it, according to investigators. Relatives in Peru had reportedly already heard from someone that something terrible had happened at the Tamarac home.

😡28 Year-Old Son Fatally Stabs Mother in Broward County

⚖️Florida vs Manuel Farfan-Cabello⚖️ has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder



For allegedly stabbing his 58-year-old mother, Ylda Lucia Cabello Ynocente, to death in Tamarac, Florida. The violent domestic… pic.twitter.com/QwcArW3Ay2 — American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) October 11, 2026

At the family’s request, the 28-year-old allegedly sent a photo to the group chat that appeared to show his mother on the ground in a pool of blood. Investigators say he also told relatives he planned to burn her body. Family members convinced him to call police instead, which led to the 911 call that brought deputies to the house that evening.

During a phone call with a relative, Farfan-Cabello allegedly admitted to killing his mother. He then reportedly said, “I was tired of her. She was bothering me too much, and I am here with God.” However, deputies have not described any argument that may have come before the stabbing, as investigators are still working to piece together what happened inside the home.

Family members told police that the Tamarac man had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and other mental health conditions. Relatives said he had struggled with his mental health for years and often experienced hallucinations. His aunt, who traveled to South Florida from Peru after the killing, said she hopes her nephew gets the help he needs.

Relatives described Cabello-Ynocente as a devoted, hard-working mother whose faith and family meant everything to her. Much of the family lives in Peru, and her sister-in-law has said she wants to bring the body back home. The family has also said they are still looking for answers about what led to the killing, as detectives continue their investigation.

Farfan-Cabello’s arrest joins other recent cases of killings inside a family home, including that of a woman charged in her family’s deadly fire in West Virginia. However, deputies say the suspect in Tamarac reported the killing to 911 himself after relatives urged him to call.

The 28-year-old is being held in the Broward County Jail without bond. A judge appointed a public defender to represent him and ordered a mental health evaluation, which could affect how the case proceeds. Like anyone charged with a crime, Farfan-Cabello is presumed innocent unless he is proven guilty in court.

The results of the mental health evaluation may shape the next steps in the case, including whether Farfan-Cabello is found competent to stand trial on the murder charge.

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