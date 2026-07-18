Trusted by the family, sentenced for life: The shocking murder of a 93-year-old woman on her birthday

What should have been a joyful celebration ended in an unimaginable tragedy for one Florida family. Just hours after marking her 93rd birthday, Dolores Padilla Marrero was brutally attacked inside her home by someone her family believed they could trust. Years later, the man responsible has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

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Javier Rosado Martinez has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the rape and murder of his girlfriend’s 93-year-old mother, Dolores Padilla Marrero. The sentence was handed down on July 14 after he was convicted of the 2022 attack at the St. Joseph Garden Senior Living Complex in Orange County. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty because of the severity of the crime, but the jury recommended life imprisonment instead.

According to WESH, Rosado Martinez was dating Padilla Marrero’s daughter when the killing took place. The elderly woman had returned home after celebrating her birthday and was attacked that same day. When relatives could not reach her the following day, they went to check on her and found her dead with a pillow covering her face. Authorities later ruled that she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma to the chest. The case is another example of how alleged predators can abuse positions of trust, similar to a recent case in which a victim’s mother publicly condemned former mayor Misty Roberts after allegations involving her teenage son came to light.

Some crimes are made even worse by who commits them

Rosado Martinez was sentenced to life without parole for the murder conviction. In addition, he received five consecutive years in prison for attempted sexual battery. Although prosecutors argued that the crime warranted the death penalty, the court ultimately followed the jury’s recommendation and imposed a life sentence.

The case became even more disturbing as investigators uncovered Rosado Martinez’s connection to the victim. He had previously lived at the same senior living complex as Padilla Marrero and her daughter. He was asked to move out in January 2022 because of substance abuse issues, just two months before the murder.

Investigators later tied him to the crime after reviewing security footage that placed him at the facility around the time of the killing. A necklace belonging to Rosado Martinez was also reportedly recovered at the scene. He was arrested and formally charged on March 16, 2022, according to WFTV.

Following the sentencing, State Attorney Monique Worrell said Padilla Marrero “opened her home to someone she trusted,” only for that trust to be met with violence. Worrell added that the life sentence ensures Rosado Martinez will never again have the opportunity to harm another person.

During the trial, prosecutors also told jurors that Rosado Martinez had a fixation on older adult pornography, a detail they argued helped establish the broader context of the crime. Padilla Marrero’s family has largely remained out of the public eye throughout the case, but Worrell praised their extraordinary strength as they endured the lengthy legal process.

While the circumstances are entirely different, the case also reflects how allegations of sexual violence continue to surface in high-profile cases, including recent claims made against former Rep. Eric Swalwell by a former staffer, with three other women later coming forward with similar allegations.

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