How Does the Paw-Paw Fruit Work in One Piece?

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Devil Fruits are one of the most interesting elements of the One Piece series. They can do anything, from turning your body into a non-organic material to giving you the ability to turn into a mythical creature.

Related: The Best One Piece Characters

However, some abilities granted by the fruits can be difficult to understand. Such is the case of Kuma’s Paw-Paw Fruit, which seems to have many more uses than other Devil Fruits. To help fans understand better what Kuma can do, you can find below all the information about how the Paw-Paw Fruit works in One Piece.

Beware of spoilers below for One Piece.

Explaining How the Paw-Paw Fruit Works in One Piece

Screenshot: Toei Animation

The power of the Paw-Paw Fruit in One Piece has been described as the ability to repel anything. Users of this fruit can make use of this skill thanks to the paw-like marking that appears on their hands after eating the fruit. This power is mostly used in combat to repeal attacks targeted towards Kuma, as we have seen during his fight with the Straw Hats.

Related: One Piece: What is the One Piece?

However, this ability does not stop at repelling attacks or physical objects. Kuma has also used it several times to repel pain and illness from someone’s body. This pain becomes a bubble, which can be absorbed by someone else. Most fans will remember Kuma using this ability to take Luffy’s pain away and inflict it on Zoro during the Thriller Bark arc.

How Does Kuma Teleport People?

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Despite not being an inherent part of his powers, Kuma is better known for having the ability to teleport himself and others around the world. This skill is simply another use of the repel ability granted to him by the Paw-Paw Fruit. If Kuma touches someone, he can use his repel powers to send them flying unbelievably long distances.

Related: Who Will Be the Final Villain in One Piece?

To use this skill, Kuma needs to know exactly how far he is from the targeted location and how much strength he needs to use. It’s a truly difficult ability to master, but Kuma can use it without any issues. The best example of this power comes from the confrontation between Kuma and Luffy’s crew before the time skip.

How Did Kuma Acquire the Paw-Paw Fruit?

Image: Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha / Viz Media

Several decades before the beginning of the series, Kuma was a slave under the rule of the Celestial Dragons. During the God Valley Incident, Kuma was present on the island, as the winner of the human hunt would have the privilege to kill him, the last Buccaneer. Thankfully, he was saved by Ivankov and Ginny, who told the young boy about their plans to steal the Devil Fruits present on the island.

Ivankov could not acquire the Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon (Kaido’s Devil Fruit), as it was stolen by Big Mom. Kuma, on the other hand, could eat his fruit before the woman took it from him, allowing him to escape the island with his friends.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2023