Spy x Family English Sub Season 2 Episode 6: Release Date & Time

Screenshot: Wit Studio

The Cruise Adventure arc will continue with the release of Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 6! Yor has been tasked with protecting the last remaining members of a well-known mafia family who need to escape Ostania.

Related: Spy x Family Season 2 Episode Release Date Schedule (2023) — When You Can Expect the Next Episodes

Coincidentally, Anya used her abilities to get herself and Loid two tickets to board the same ship as her mother. With Yor trying desperately to keep her profession hidden from her family and Loid attempting to enjoy the trip, many hilarious situations are about to take place on this cruise. Keep reading to learn more about the release date of Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 6.

Beware of spoilers for Spy x Family.

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 6 Release Details

Screenshot: Wit Studio

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 6 is scheduled for release this coming Saturday, November 11, 2023, at around 11:00 PM JST. Shortly after its broadcast through Japanese TV networks, the episode will be released online for international fans to stream. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will become available according to your time zone.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 08:30 AM Saturday, November 11 Mountain Time (MST) 09:30 AM Saturday, November 11 Central Time (CT) 10:30 AM Saturday, November 11 Eastern Time (EST) 11:30 AM Saturday, November 11 Atlantic Time (AST) 12:30 AM Saturday, November 11 British Summer Time (BST) 04:30 PM Saturday, November 11 Central European Time (CEST) 05:30 PM Saturday, November 11 Moscow (MSK) 06:30 PM Saturday, November 11 Indian Standard Time (IST) 09:00 PM Saturday, November 11 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 10:30 PM Saturday, November 11 Philippines (PHT) 11:30 PM Saturday, November 11 Australian Central Time (ACST) 01:00 AM Sunday, November 12

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 6 Streaming Details

Screenshot: Wit Studio

Once the episode has been released, fans will be able to stream it via Crunchyroll. This streaming platform gives viewers the chance to enjoy the episode with subtitles, so they will have no inconvenience. The English Dub of the episode will be released in two weeks after the English Sub becomes available.

Related: What is Garden in Spy x Family?

It is important to remember that Crunchyroll needs you to pay a small fee if you want to access the content it has available. Fans need to consider this before trying to access Episode 6 this coming Saturday. Once you have paid the fee, you will also gain access to all the previous episodes of the series.

Episode 5 Spoilers

Screenshot: Wit Studio

Yor, also known as the fearsome assassin Thorn Princess, was summoned by her boss, the Shopkeeper. He informed her that the mafia family that kept the criminal world of Ostania in check had been assassinated. The only remaining survivors were the daughter of the murdered don and her infant son. Yor was tasked with acting as their bodyguard during a cruise trip and helping them escape the country.

While Yor was being informed about the mission, Anya used her powers to read the mind of a mall clerk who was hiding the major prize of a raffle. The prize was two tickets for the same cruise that Yor was going to be boarding for her task. While not happy about the possibility of being caught, Yor was glad that the family could go on a vacation. Loid, on the other hand, was ordered by the Handler to relax during the cruise.

Related: Is the Spy x Family Manga Finished?

Once on the ship, the family was separated, Loid and Anya went to explore the cruise while Yor went to meet her client. Yor realized that the woman, named Olka, had to change her entire appearance just to protect herself and her son from the hitmen after her. The young mother asked Yor to let her walk through the ship to get some fresh air, to which the assassin agreed.

Olka and Yor connected for a brief moment, as Yor explained that she was scared about her family finding out about her job. When Olka stated that she should not worry, as her family was only a cover for her, Yor looked saddened. Just before returning to Olka’s room, Yor promised that she would do her best to keep the mother and son alive. Sadly, a mysterious man was listening to them, confirming that their target was indeed aboard the cruise.

- This article was updated on November 6th, 2023