Who Plays Buggy in One Piece Live Action? (Netflix)

Buggy the Clown is one of the best and most enjoyable characters in Netflix’s One Piece Live Action. After a brief appearance, he became the favorite of many viewers, due to his unhinged behavior, comedic moments, and how terrifying he can be.

This reaction comes from two important factors: Buggy’s personality as a character, and the amazing job of the actor who portrayed the clown. Below, we will talk about the man who brought Buggy to life in the One Piece Live Action.

Jeff Ward Was Tasked with Playing Buggy in One Piece Live Action

Behind the clown makeup we saw him use in One Piece hides Jeff Ward, a prolific American actor. Ward was born on December 30, 1986, in Washington D.C. He has been a fan of Eiichiro Oda’s manga for a very long time, meaning he knew Buggy the Clown very well before agreeing to portray him in One Piece Live Action.

Throughout his career, Ward has been a part of many action series and movies, as well as a practitioner of martial arts, skills that proved invaluable during his role as Buggy. The director of the show, Marc Jobst, has also praised Ward for his performance, exclaiming how terrifying his portrayal as Buggy was.

What other shows has Jeff acted in?

Before taking the role of Buggy, Ward was better known for his role in the Marvel Studios’ show Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He gave life to the character of Deke Shaw, a scavenger from the future who helped Agent Coulson and his team when they arrived in the future. His character went from being a side character in season 5 to a main character in seasons 6 and 7.

Besides this, he has also portrayed characters in popular shows like Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Mentalist, and Rosewood. Ward also played a main character in the horror miniseries Channel Zero: No-End House.

Who is Buggy?

Buggy the Clown is a feared pirate captain in the East Blue Sea, known for his short temper and egotistical attitude. He is one of the recurring characters in the original One Piece manga, being both an enemy and an occasional ally of Luffy and his crew.

As the series has progressed, fans have learned more about Buggy’s origins, his relationship with Shanks, and his true personality. These topics will more than likely be explored in future seasons of the One Piece Live Action adaptation, as it seems like Buggy will take a much more important role in the future.

