10 Best Official Resource Packs For Minecraft (Bedrock)

While gamers may love the iconic art style of Minecraft, a new coat of paint every once in a while wouldn’t hurt anyone. Seeing the world you know and love through a new lens can help renew interest in a dying passion, and help you finally create the dream house that you’ve been working on for countless hours.

No matter if gamers are hoping to survive in the rough wilds in Hardcore Mode or just want to play around in the Creative Mode for a while, having a great Resource Pack can help keep things interesting. Let’s find out which of the countless resource packs available for this title are worth your Minecoins and if there are any free options available for Minecraft Bedrock!

Best Resource Packs For Minecraft Bedrock

While Minecraft Java players may have the option to add different shaders and the sort, players on Console, Pocket Edition or PC will need to purchase a few Resource Packs to change how their game looks. Thankfully, there are countless different packs available, so let’s find out some of the best to make Minecraft look like a different game.

10. Dragonborn Mash-up – $5.99

Players get a good bang for their buck with this Skyrim Mash-up pack. Not only do they get plenty of new skins to use for their characters, but a whole new world and texture pack to help change their Minecraft build into something right out of the Elder Scrolls. Great for fantasy lovers, as well as gamers in general hoping to get some extra fantasy in their lives.

9. Vault-Tec Mash-Up – $5.99

For gamers hoping to lose themselves in the wasteland of Fallout, this Mash-Up resource pack is an easy buy. Not only will they get a brand new world, filled to the brim with countless references and nods to the franchise they know and love, but countless skins to pad out their growing collection. Plus, in addition, players will get a custom soundtrack and a UI that looks straight out of their favorite franchise.

8. Star Wars Mash-Up – $7.99

Players won’t need to make the trip to a galaxy far, far away with this Star Wars Mash-up pack. With a total of 36 skins available for gamers to try out, and a whole new world full of Star Wars lore and goodies, this is the way to experience your favorite franchise in your favorite game. Just be sure to check and see if your favorite character made the cut, and get ready to explore the world before you with this excellent pack.

7. N7 Mash-Up – $5.99

For those still in love with the Mass Effect franchise, this Resource Pack is quite possibly the best way to play Minecraft. Not only will gamers get a new texture pack that they can use in any mode, but plenty of skins and a new world to explore make this one of the best ways to explore the depths of space with friends. With all of your favorites making their way into the blocky world of Minecraft, hanging out with Rex and the gang has never been this much fun.

6. Avatar: The Last Airbender – $7.99

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. All of these make the perfect Minecraft world, but being able to jump in with Aang and the crew makes it even more exciting. With a whopping 55 skins and a new world based on the popular animated show, players that have fallen in love with the gang have the perfect reason to jump back into their abandoned world and see what kind of mischief they can get into with the Fire Nation.

5. Disney Mash-Up – $7.99

When you wish upon a star, players will get the perfect chance to explore the Magic Kingdom. Recreated in an almost 1-to-1 fashion, this pack will let those jonesing for a chance to go to the titular Disney World attraction visit it within the world of their favorite game. Not only will players find their favorite attractions, but they may find a few surprises hiding out in this particular Resource pack.

4. Nightmare Before Christmas – $5.99

Oh somewhere deep inside of these bones, a Minecraft world was built to roam. With a new world based on the titular film name, this Nightmare Before Christmas pack gives players the chance to explore and see what made Jack so excited when he was brought into this magical world. Not only is it one of the most beautiful packs on this list, but the sheer amount of things to do also makes this more than worth the price of entry.

3. Adventure Time Pack – $5.99

With an overwhelming number of skins, a new texture pack, and a chance to explore the Land of Ooo, the Adventure Time pack gives players the chance to live within the world they’ve grown to know and love. Alongside all of these other features, getting a chance to find all of the small nods and references to this loved franchise makes it an easy pick for our top three.

2. Sonic The Hedgehog – $7.99

Players gotta go fast to download and play this one, as it is one of the most faithful recreations available on Minecraft. Players get the perfect chance to get their favorite Sonic characters into their world, and with all of the Zones available to explore, players will never want to leave. It’s easily one of the most inventive Resource Packs available and has plenty of activities to partake in, as well.

1. Spongebob Squarepants – $7.99

It’s the best day ever when you get the chance to explore Bikini Bottom with Spongebob and his friends. With countless activities to partake in, alongside plenty of Spongebob Memes to fill out your time in this adventure, the Spongebob Squarepants pack is easily one of the best Resource Packs available for Minecraft. This is an adventure for everyone, and with 40 skins to choose from, players will have the time of their lives in this world.

No matter who you are, the Resource Packs available for Minecraft Bedrock will make the adventures you and your friends partake in so much more exciting. Not only will players have a chance to visit their favorite characters, but with activities, races, and more to partake in, they can help remove the feeling of boredom for those that have been in the game longer than the rest.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023