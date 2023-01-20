Image: Netflix

Riding on the coattails of successful films like Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery from December 2022, Netflix teased their hyped lineup of films for 2023. In the streaming giant’s “Save The Dates – 2023 Films Preview” trailer, Netflix showcased glimpses of highly anticipated original films like Extraction 2, The Killer, Damsel, and more.

Interestingly, films pertaining to the genre of mystery and thriller appear to be of particular focus in Netflix’s 2023 roster. Thus, the following list will solely focus on the most exciting thriller films that the streaming giant will drop throughout the year.

8 Upcoming Thriller/Mystery Netflix Original Films In 2023

Netflix has been on the chopping block with its legion of beloved but underperforming series. Interestingly, it appears that the prior critical success of original films has led to the further development of projects with renowned talents. In 2023, Netflix’s talented pool of filmmakers includes the likes of David Fincher, Sam Hargrave, Niki Caro, and Tom Harper, amongst others.

8. They Cloned Tyrone

John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris star in THEY CLONED TYRONE — a timely and mind-bending conspiracy thriller that you won't be able to stop talking about. Juel Taylor’s feature directorial debut premieres July 21 #NetflixSaveTheDates pic.twitter.com/DrNb5KPVoF — Netflix (@netflix) January 18, 2023

While Netflix officially pegs it as a sci-fi movie, the synopsis hints at thriller-esque and mystery elements. As per Netflix’s official synopsis, the film would deal with “a nefarious government conspiracy” that would be unraveled by three people portrayed by Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris.



With Jamie Foxx also serving as a producer, the film is directed and co-written by Juel Taylor.



Cast: John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris.

Release Date: July 21

7. The Mother

A female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before. The men after her are dangerous, but she is even more deadly. From director Niki Caro and writers Misha Green & Peter Craig, Jennifer Lopez is THE MOTHER. Premieres May 12 #NetflixSaveTheDates pic.twitter.com/kp25Zddr4b — Netflix (@netflix) January 18, 2023

Starring Jennifer Lopez, this film deals with a relatively simple storyline where an assassin is forced into the life of her daughter, who is abducted. As per the synopsis, Lopez’s character is seemingly on the run from dangerous foes but has to forgo everything to save her daughter, whom she had abandoned.

The film is directed by Niki Caro (director, Mulan) and co-written by the likes of Misha Green (showrunner, Lovecraft County), Andrea Berloff (co-writer, Straight Outta Compton), and Peter Craig (co-writer, Top Gun Maverick, and The Batman).

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael García Bernal, Paul Raci and Lucy Paez.

Release Date: May 12

6. Luther The Fallen Sun

Idris Elba is back as disgraced detective John Luther and — as always — he’ll do whatever it takes to catch a killer.



Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley also star in LUTHER: THE FALLEN SUN. Premieres March 10 #NetflixSaveTheDates pic.twitter.com/sZ4xZ6hTPu — Netflix (@netflix) January 18, 2023

This film, directed by Jamie Payne, will be a continuation of the British Crime-Drama Luther starring Idris Elba as the titular character, DCI John Luther. Furthermore, this adaptation will have a script written by the original showrunner, Neil Cross. According to Netflix‘s synopsis, a now-disgraced Luther would be incarcerated following his failure to capture a serial killer in London. However, Luther decided to break out of prison in order to go after this criminal.

Cast: Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley, amongst others.

Release Date: March 10

5. Pain Hustlers

After losing her job, a single mom falls into a lucrative but ultimately dangerous scheme selling prescription drugs.



Emily Blunt, @ChrisEvans, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James & Chloe Coleman star in PAIN HUSTLERS. October 27 #NetflixSaveTheDates pic.twitter.com/vXMJRa9sLQ — Netflix (@netflix) January 18, 2023

Directed by David Yates (director, the Harry Potter series), this movie deals with pharmaceutical conspiracies and rackets. Pain Hustlers is based on a novel of the same name by Evan Hughes.

Per Netflix, Emily Blunt’s Liza Drake works at a pharma start-up involved in a racket that bribes doctors to prescribe their fentanyl-based painkillers. Thus, the film will also deal with heavy criminal and substance-abuse elements.

Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James, and Chloe Coleman.

Release Date: October 27

4. Leave the World Behind

Sam Esmail writes & directs this tense thriller about two strangers who interrupt a family’s vacation bearing news of a mysterious blackout.



Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha'la, and Kevin Bacon star in LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND. December 8 #NetflixSaveTheDates pic.twitter.com/oTzCvsQAdp — Netflix (@netflix) January 18, 2023

Though the list of these Netflix originals has some significant stars, Leave The World Behind has the most remarkable talents in the main cast. This film stars Hollywood icons like Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon, to name a few.

This psychological thriller is adapted from a novel by Rumaan Alam. Additionally, this is directed by Sam Esmail (creator and showrunner of the critically acclaimed series Mr. Robot). While Netflix released an official synopsis, it does not reveal much about the film. The synopsis read: “A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world.”

Cast: Julia Roberts (Amanda), Mahershala Ali (George “GH” Washington), Ethan Hawke (Clay), Myha’la Herrold (Ruth), Farrah Mackenzie (Rosie), Charlie Evans (Archie) and Kevin Bacon (Danny), amongst others.

Release Date: December 8

3. Heart of Stone

She’s the only one standing between world peace and global destruction.



Gal Gadot is Rachel Stone in HEART OF STONE. Premiering August 11 #NetflixSaveTheDates pic.twitter.com/vzyfFOgkdK — Netflix (@netflix) January 18, 2023

This is one of the most anticipated action-thriller from Netflix in 2023. Starring the likes of Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt, this film will possibly deal with espionage and other spy stuff. While not much else is known about the story, it is expected to lead into a franchise of female-led spy films. However, that would depend on the viewership of Heart Of Stone.

The film is directed by Tom Harper (War & Peace and Peaky Blinders), with a story by Greg Rucka, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Allison Schroeder.

Cast: Gal Gadot (Rachel Stone), Jamie Dornan (Parker), Alia Bhatt (Keya Dhawan), Matthias Schweighöfer, Sophie Okonedo, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready, amongst others.

Release Date: August 11

2. The Killer

David Fincher’s The Killer starring Michael Fassbender releases November 10 on @netflix 👀 pic.twitter.com/1JAzEVZxV4 — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) January 18, 2023

After almost a decade since 2014’s hit Gone Girl, David Fincher is set to return with this thriller. With Fincher’s involvement, The Killer is one of the most anticipated upcoming thrillers. The film is based on a French comic book series titled Le Tueur (The Killer), written by Alexis Nolent (Matz).

The story will deal with Michael Fassbender’s protagonist, an assassin. As per Netflix’s official synopsis, the assassin would decide to go against his employers, resulting in an “international manhunt.”

Cast: Michael Fassbender (Christian), Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton.

Release Date: November 10

1. Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake, reuniting with director Sam Hargrave and The Russo Brothers for the action event of the summer. EXTRACTION 2 premieres June 16 #NetflixSaveTheDates pic.twitter.com/TC3XMQDwCj — Netflix (@netflix) January 18, 2023

Following Sam Hargrave’s 2020 sleeper hit, Extraction, the sequel will showcase the return of Tyler Rake. Per Netflix, Tyler is charged with the extraction of a Georgian gangster’s family, who are imprisoned.

As evident from the few glimpses showcased in Netflix’s Save The Dates – 2023 Films Preview” trailer, Hargrave and co. will bring further higher-octane actions and more creative stunts.

Cast: Chris Hemsworth (Tyler Rake), Golshifteh Farahani (Nik Khan), Adam Bessa (Yaz), Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili, amongst others.

Release Date: June 16

With such hyped thriller films on Netflix’s horizon, it remains to be seen how many of these will spawn a sequel from the streaming platform’s studio. Furthermore, it would be interesting to see if Netflix can gain new paid subscribers with such a push for action and thriller films.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023