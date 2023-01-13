Image: Netflix

Following the first official trailer on January 12, Netflix is set to drop Lockwood & Co. on Friday, January 27. The paranormal-thriller series will have eight episodes of around 60 minutes each, that would deal with three teenagers on their journey to investigate and hunt ghosts.

Lockwood & Co. is based on Jonathan Stroud’s series of the same name. The project will be helmed by Joe Cornish (director, Attack the Block). Cornish is credited as the executive producer and co-writer of the series. While details are scarce, he may also direct two episodes.

Lockwood & Co. – Plot Details, Main Cast, And More

According to Netflix’s official synopsis, the teenage trio of Ruby Stokes, Anthony Lockwood, and George Karim would investigate paranormal activities as they “unravel a diabolical conspiracy.”

Meanwhile, the plot description by Netflix in the official YouTube trailer read:

“In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision – a tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co.”

Plot

While details are scarce, the Netflix series is expected not to sway far from the source materials. However, it has yet to be determined if Netflix will base its first season as per the chronology of the novel series. Interestingly, the official trailer showcased a skull in a jar. This is a Type Three ghost from the second novel in the series, titled The Whispering Skull. Thus, it is likely that the first season will at least follow the first and second novels.

Quite expectedly, the series will set London as a hub of paranormal activities with multiple psychical investigation agencies in the play. As showcased in the trailer, the series will follow the rivalry between these bigger as well as competing agencies with Lockwood & Co. Thus, the plot will also deal with the detective trio’s attempt to earn a name for themselves as professionals despite being labeled amateurs by everyone in the business.

Lockwood & Co. will feature the character of Lucy Joan Carlyle as the lead protagonist. Lucy will have “Talent,” which is the psychic ability to detect and communicate with spirits. She would be accompanied by Lockwood & Co.’s head, Anthony Lockwood, and the group’s researcher, George Karim.

Main Cast

Ruby Stokes (Lucy Carlyle)

Cameron Chapman (Anthony Lockwood)

Ali Hadji-Heshmati (George Karim)

Ivanno Jeremiah (Inspector Barnes)

Luke Treadaway (The Golden Blade)

Morven Christie (Penelope Fittes)

Jemma Moore (Annabel Ward)

While the success of Netflix’s Wednesday may interest viewers in another series where teenagers deal with paranormal events, it remains to be seen whether Lockwood & Co. could replicate that hype. Thus, Netflix may nix further seasons if the series does not generate much viewership.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023