Has Angela Bassett Won an Oscar?

Angela Bassett’s powerful performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was met with critical acclaim by critics and general audiences alike. As a result, when Bassett was nominated for the 95th Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, many were convinced that she’d walk away from the 2023 Academy Awards Ceremony a winner. So, did Angela Bassett win an Oscar?

Did Angela Bassett Win The Oscar For Best Supporting Actress?

Unfortunately for fans of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Bassett herself, Bassett did not win the 95th Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Instead, the Oscar was given to Jamie Lee-Curtis for her performance as the no-nonsense IRS tax inspector Deidre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Daniel Kawn and Daniel Scheinert’s science-fiction action-dramedy was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won seven, including the much-coveted 95th Academy Award for Best Picture.

Bassett’s loss was a bitter shock for many viewers, especially those who’d thought she was a shoo-in to win. In the months after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s premiere, Bassett won numerous best supporting actress awards, including the 2022 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. This led many Oscar watchers to assume that her victory was assured, magnifying the disappointment of those who saw the loss as another example of the Academy Awards snubbing superhero films.

Almost as soon as Lee-Curtis’ victory was announced, many of Bassett’s fans took to Twitter and other social media platforms to voice their disappointment, show their support for the actress, or even question the validity of the results. Basset’ts refusal to stand up and applaud for Lee-Curtis has also been met with a mixture of praise and contempt online. While some observers saw nothing wrong with Bassett’s emotional response to her unexpected loss, others interpreted it as poor sportsmanship on her part.

Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. she is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON pic.twitter.com/oHDfuDUksG — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023 Link: Twitter

While Bassett didn’t win the 95th Academy Ward for Best Supporting Actress, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever did win the 95th Academy Award for Best Costume Design. The design of Queen Ramonda’s crown and neckpiece, both worn by Bassett throughout the film, were highlighted and praised as the film’s head costume designer Ruth Carter stepped up to the stage to accept the award.

- This article was updated on March 13th, 2023