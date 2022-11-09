How to Watch All the Austin Powers Movies in Order

Anyone who’s looking to venture into the genre of spy comedies should try out the Austin Powers trilogy. Released during the late ’90s and the early 2000s, these three movies have survived the test of time till now, and have a huge fan base all over the world.

Played by Mike Myers, this character was and still is regarded as the international man of mystery! It would be safe to assume that he set the tone for the spy comedy genre altogether. If you’ve just stepped into the genre, and don’t know in which order to watch these movies, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

In Which Order Should You Watch the Austin Powers Movies?

The series started in 1997, with the first movie, Austin Powers: The International Man of Mystery. This was soon followed by a sequel in 1999 and was known as Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. The final movie in the trilogy hit the theatres in 2002 and was called Austin Powers in Goldmember.

The three movies follow the story of the International Man of Mystery and his arch nemesis Dr. Evil. Since the overall storyline of all three movies is loosely interconnected with each other, it’s recommended that you watch them in the order of their release. The order is as follows:

Austin Powers: The International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Given that the plot is funny and it’s a lighthearted watch, you don’t need to watch them in any particular order, per se. Just pick one of them, grab a bowl of popcorn and prepare to get whisked through a laughter-fest!

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022