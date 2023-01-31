James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy is the Official Superman Movie For the DCU

DC movies have not had the best run so far, but with Jame Gunn’s new 10-year plan for movies and TV shows aimed to revamp and reestablish the DCU, new movies like Superman: Legacy might be amazing. Though we have our eyes set on more interesting stories like Creature Commandos and The Brave and The Bold, Superman is the face of DC so he deserves a great story.

Superman: Legacy Details

According to James Gunn who is writing the movie, Superman: Legacy will be the true beginning of the DCU. While there are already DCU movies out like Shazam and Aquaman, the real rebranding of the DCU will happen with Superman: Legacy.

We don’t know much else about Superman: Legacy just yet since it was announced today alongside many other exciting new DC movies and shows, but one thing we do know is the release date.

Superman: Legacy Release Date

Superman: Legacy will release in theaters on July 11, 2025. While that is a long time away, and the date could easily be pushed back even further since James Gunn is only halfway through writing it at the time of writing this article, we are excited to see what story Superman: Legacy will tell.

We don’t know what actor will play Superman and we don’t know if James Gunn will direct it. However, since the release date is so far away, we can count on more information getting revealed closer to the year that Superman: Legacy is released (which is still a long ways away).

Regardless of the missing details, we are excited to be getting a new Superman movie. The story of Superman has been done so many times and in so many ways, but it will be great to see a new take on a classic story. Hopefully, it will be successful and help put and keep the DCU on the map.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023