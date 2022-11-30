Sam Worthington Has Exciting News About Avatar 3 and 4 Filming

Avatar: The Way of Water is on the way extremely soon but some people have instead been focusing on the installments even further in the future in the way of Avatar 3 and 4. Amazing information was recently revealed about the filming progress for both of those work-in-progress titles and fans will no doubt be incredibly excited. People were recently even wondering if there would actually be an Avatar 3 which has been confirmed already. While you are waiting on Avatar: The Way of Water to be released, you can learn about all the latest on the progress of the next installments in the franchise.

Avatar 3 and 4 Filming Progress Revealed

During The Tonight Showing Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sam Worthington was quoted as saying that Avatar 3 filming was “80-90 percent” complete in terms of filming. Along with that, some scenes of Avatar 4 have also been filmed due to the fact that “the kids were aging out” so they could capture what they needed to while the actors were still younger in terms of the scene. The fact that Avatar 3 is so far along in filming is highly impressive and some dedicated fans will be likely jumping for joy at this very second.

It won’t be too long to wait before you’re able to watch these scenes in all of their likely glory on the big theatre screens.

When Do Avatar 3 and 4 Release?

The actual release dates of both movies are indeed known at this very moment. Avatar 3 has a scheduled cinema US release date of December 20, 2024. Whereas Avatar 4 has a scheduled cinema US release date of December 18, 2026, respectively. It’s going to be a very busy holiday season for Avatar fans every second year it appears and this will be a joy to many.

In the meantime, Avatar: The Way of Water will keep you satisfied with thought-to-be incredible scenes with impressive CGI work all around.

Avatar: The Way of Water is scheduled for a cinema release on December 16, 2022.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022