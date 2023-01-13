Are you looking for the ultimate Spy × Family parents guide so you can decide if you want your kids to read the manga or watch the anime series? While there is a decent amount of violence, the show’s focus is family, and it does a great job promoting unity in the family. In addition, the characters are super adorable and often find themselves in funny situations that give their viewers suitable life lessons. Here is the ultimate Spy x Family parents guide so you know if you want your kids to read the manga or watch the anime series.

Spy × Family Parents Guide

We have provided you with everything you need to know about Spy × Family like its rating classification in different countries and whether you should be considered the elements found within the manga or show.

What is Spy × Family Rated?

Here is an alphabetical ratings list for Spy × Family in all countries it is currently airing:

Argentina: 14

Australia: M

Brazil: 18

France: 18

Germany: Not Rated

Hong Kong: 13+

India: Not Rated

Indonesia: 13+

Italy: T

Japan: PG12

Malaysia: P13

Norway: 15

Peru: 14

Philippines: 13+

Singapore: NC16

Taiwan: 13+

Thailand:13+

United States: TV-14

United Arab Emirates: Not Rated

Vietnam: C13

Does Spy × Family Contain Nudity?

No, Spy × Family does not have any not contain nudity. There are, however, moments that could be seen as suggestive, like a character wearing a skimpy dress or a bathing suit. Another example is a painting containing a naked woman, but nothing wrong is shown.

Does Spy × Family Contain Profanity?

Yes, Spy × Family contains cuss words, but they are used infrequently. Cuss words you can expect your child to hear are damn, hell, crap, shit, and bitch.

Does Spy × Family Contain Violence?

The biggest issue you may have with Spy × Family is violence. One character is a spy, and the other is an assassin. Most of the fight scenes are not too violent and do not show blood, but they happen occasionally. The characters use weapons like guns, knives, and explosives.

Does Spy × Family Contain Alcohol, Drugs, or Smoking?

There are occasional drinking and smoking done by the characters, especially by one of the side characters. When this occurs, the episode focuses on them making dumb decisions.

Does Spy × Family Contain Frightening or Intense Scenes?

There are only a handful of potentially frightening or intense scenes. These include a dark backstory of one of the characters from a war-torn area and dogs being rough-housed.

The Spy x Family manga is available on Viz Media’s website.

The Spy x Family anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023