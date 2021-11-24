Where to Find Amulet Coin in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

If you want to make the big bucks in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the Amulet Coin is the perfect item to help you on your way. Returning as a feature from previous generations, the Amulet Coin doubles the amount of money earned from a battle when held by one of your battling Pokémon.

Using the item, you’ll be able to buy more Pokéballs for catching and have the spare expense to buy the pricey TM’s from Veilstone City’s department store. This guide breaks down exactly where to find the Amulet Coin in the new Pokémon games.

How to Find Amulet Coin

First, you’ll need access to Hearthome City, which comes after beating Eterna City’s Gym Leader Gardenia. When in Hearthome, head to the north of the town where you’ll find Amity Square.

This area allows you to walk freely with your cutest Pokémon and is home to a few valuable items, including the Amulet Coin. Don’t worry about having a cute Pokemon to hand. As long as you have your starter Pokemon, you’ll be able to access the area.

Enter Amity Square with your chosen Pokémon and head east to a set of stairs that leads to an elevated area of the park. Once here, go north again until you find two small caves that the player can enter. In the cave on the left, hidden from the camera, is an Amulet Coin. Enter the cave and press A, and the item is yours.

Now you have your Amulet Coin, make sure to choose a Pokémon you frequently use in battle to hold the item. While it is a helpful game mechanic throughout the Sinnoh challenge up to the Elite Four, it’s in the endgame where the item shines. With your team powerful enough to lay waste to the region’s best challengers time and time again, you’ll see the money roll in before too long.

For more on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, check out our list of the new games’ most significant changes compared to their originals. Or, if you’re struggling to find the Super Rod in the massive world of Sinnoh, check out our guide on finding the fabled fishing equipment.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch.