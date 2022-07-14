All Gaiden Event Challenges and Items in Apex Legends

The long-rumored and long-awaited anime event officially called Gaiden is here in Apex Legends. Our favorite legends are getting some of our favorite anime skins. If you aren’t too busy playing Stray, the Gaiden event goes live on July 19th. Here are all of the skins and challenges in the Apex Legends Gaiden event.

All Skins in Apex Legends Gaiden Event

There will be 40 event-limited cosmetics during the Gaiden event in Apex Legends. The legendary skins are for Revenant, Mirage, Octane, Wattson, the Flatline, the Wingman, Eva-8, and the Charge Rifle. Here are all of the legendary legend skins coming to the Apex Legends Gaiden event:

Octane – Luffy skin from One Piece

– Luffy skin from One Piece Wattson – Tsunade skin from Naruto

– Tsunade skin from Naruto Revenant – Evangelion skin from Neon Genesis Evangelion

– Evangelion skin from Neon Genesis Evangelion Mirage – Izuku Midoriya or Deku skin from My Hero Acadamia

These skins look as close to the real thing as you can get without actually being what they are going for. You’ll definitely want to work on your super glide to really run around the battlefield like a ninja, robot, or superhero. Also, If you unlock all 40 event items in Gaiden, you’ll unlock the Bangalore “Apex Commander” Prestige skin.

During this event, the Special Offers tab of the store will return, offering great deals on some of the best skins in Apex Legends. Gaiden items can also be crafted with crafting metals and, after two seasons, the cost of crafting metals may be reduced.

All Apex Legends Gaiden Challenges

The Armed and Dangerous LTM is returning with the Gaiden event. In this mode, you’ll only be able to loot shotguns and snipers and loot will be incredibly hard to come by. There will also be two weekly challenge tracks to go through. Here are the two challenge tracks and what they offer:

July 19th to July 26th

Rewards include: Fuse’s Down Thunder Epic Skin Bionic Buddy Gun Charm Epic 3030 “Cloudburst” Skin



July 26th to August 2nd

Rewards include: OK Holospray 1 Gaiden Event Pack 1 Apex Pack



Apex Legends is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Mobile, Nintendo Switch, and PC.