How to Super Glide Easy in Apex Legends on Controller and Keyboard

Out of all of the available live-service Battle Royale games, Apex Legends is King of movement. In order to fully master the game and perform well in higher ranks, you’ll need to know each and every movement trick available. After you’ve found the best response curve setting, you’ll need to learn how to Super glide. Here is how to Super Glide in Apex Legends with a controller or Keyboard.

What is a Super Glide in Apex Legends?

A Super Glide in Apex Legends is a pro movement trick that allows you to launch far into the air and slide a great distance after climbing up a ledge. This trick can be used to trick enemies mid-fight, escape with ease, or push in on enemies quickly.

How to Super Glide in Apex Legends

First off, the rules and requirements of performing a Super Glide in Apex Legends are the same on controller and keyboard. If you are on controller, the best settings for Super Gliding are auto sprint on, crouch on Hold, and the controller layout as Evolved. The reason for this is that trying to press the standard jump and standard crouch buttons at the same time is quite difficult.

With that done, you are now ready to learn how to Super Glide. The second you are at the top of the climb, push forward on your device, and then jump and hold crouch all at the same time. What makes the Super Glide hard to perform is the timing. If you are too early or too late, you won’t get the initial speed boost that only a successful Super Glide can give you.

You’ll know when you are successful when you see the camera zoom in a bit similar to when you are sprinting. This move takes a lot of practice to master, so don’t be hard on yourself and don’t give up on the first try. Now that you know how to Super Glide, be sure to check out our other Apex Legends guides.

Apex Legends is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Mobile, Nintendo Switch, and PC.