Best Response Curve Settings in Apex Legends

If you’re trying to get the best bang for your buck in Apex Legends, you may need to make a few tweaks before things feel natural. When you first come into Apex Legends from another FPS, its aiming may feel slightly different compared to most games, and that’s where the Response Curve comes into play.

Under the settings menu, you’ll be able to tweak this option, alongside other options to allow you to play exactly how you would like to. Make sure you’re checking these settings out because you could completely change your outlook on the game. Here are all of the Response Curves, and our rankings of how they all stand.

Best Respond Curve Settings In Apex Legends

5. Linear

If you’re looking for your character to go EXACTLY where you are looking, no ifs, and, or buts about it, Linear is going to be your best choice. However, since this is a completely drastic and different way of controlling a game, it’s going to take a bit of time to get used to how everything looks and acts, which could put you at a severe disadvantage for the first few matches that you play. However, even after you’ve mastered this, you may still run into some issues, which is why it is ranked so low on the list. If your controller has any form of drift or anything, you will feel it instantly.

4. High Velocity

If you’re looking to zoom to your next target, High Velocity is for you. If you’ve got the response time of a squirrel that just slammed a Monster Energy drink, this may work out amazing for you. However, if you’re someone that likes to take it low and slow, this is going to be the worst thing to ever happen to you. Every touch of the analog stick will send your view spiraling, so make sure that you’re ready to enter real gamer hours after selecting this mode. If you’re trying to do things like Snipe with this Response Curve, we wish you all of the luck in the world, but if you’re looking to show off your speed and accuracy, this may be one of the more impressive ways to do it.

3. Fine Aim

This is going to be the best option for the Sniper on your team, so you can take gradual movements, instead of fast, jerky ones. This makes your crosshair move slower than ever but will allow you to pull off some excellent headshots if you’ve mastered it. When you’re needing precision, this is going to be one of the best options for you, unless you think that you’re more accurate the faster you can move. You’ll be able to line up the perfect shot, but you’re going to be sacrificing some speed for it, so make sure you’ve got some fast teammates that will be able to have your back if you’re using this response curve.

2. Steady

If you’re looking for a great middle-ground between twitchy and responsive, this is going to be your best bet. This is going to be for those that have grown up with a Call of Duty game in their life, or those that have lost countless hours to Modern Warfare, as you’ll have a very similar feel and response to those kinds of shooters. Respawn games feel a bit different in their overall aiming scheme, so having something a bit more familiar can help you start to take some major wins quickly. However, you may still find yourself getting taken down by those that have become a master of our number one choice, so think wisely and start to practice.

1. Classic

For those that have spent countless hours playing Apex Legends or Titanfall before it, you’ll feel right at home with the Classic Response Curve. You may not have even known that this setting existed before you got used to how the game plays, but at this point, there is no reason for you to change your response curve because you’ve found the best fit for the game. You’ll be able to customize everything to your liking with the other settings that are available to you, so make sure that if you’ve never played Apex Legends or another Respawn title before give this a try. There’s a chance that it still may not feel right, and at that point, give one of the other response curves a try.

You’ll have ample time to try all of these different options out in the firing range, so give them all a try and see what fits you the best. It’s hard to say what the best overall option would be, but plenty of professional Apex Legends players use the Classic or Steady Response Curve, so learning the caveats of each of these can help you prepare for your next big match.

If you’re having a hard time getting into this fast-paced shooter, make sure you’re giving our Apex Legends Guide Section a look over, so you can see if you can tighten up your skills against bots, or an easy way to find your proper main. If you’re new to the game, you may be unfamiliar with Apex August, but we are happy to help out with that, as well! If you’re having a hard time finding out your new favorite weapon, you can also see all of the stats for every weapon currently available in the game!

Apex Legends is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Mobile, Nintendo Switch, and PC.