Best Apex Legends Mobile Controller Settings

If you’re looking for some excellent FPS action on the go, Apex Legends Mobile can do more than enough to keep you happy in this regard. You’ll be able to play the same game that you do at home, and while the game doesn’t have cross-progression between platforms, it’s still an excellent way to get your fix.
You’ll find that you’re also able to customize just about every aspect of this game to your liking, be it if you are using touch controls, or have decided to hook up a controller to your phone. If you’re struggling with these controls, you’re in luck because we’ve got you covered with the best Apex Mobile Control Scheme for Mobile!
Best Touch Screen Controls for Apex Legends
Once you have booted up your game, make your way into Advanced Setup and select these options to make sure that your Apex skill is on full display:
Basic
- Auto Firing – Off
- Left Fire Button – On
- One-tap ADS and Fire – Off
- Bolt-action Sniper Mode – Release To Fire
- Semi-Auto Shotgun Mode – Fire after ADS
- ADS Mode – Tap
- ADS Button Rotates Camera – Off
Gameplay
- Aim Assist – On
- TPP Optic – Classic
- Auto-Open Doors – On
- Auto-Open Chests – On
- Weapon Auto-Cycle on Empty – On
- Continuous Throwin – On
- Tactical Ability release method – Classic
- Ultimate Use Method – Classic
- Allow Squadmate Control When Offline – On
- Joystick Triggers Auto-Run – On
Move
- Crouching Controls – Tap
- Slide Jump Control – Classic
- Use the Crouch button to rotate the camera – Off
- Use the Jump button to rotate the camera – Off
- Climbing Control Mode – Classic
- Climbing Prompt – On
- Zipline Button Settings – Display
- Riding on Zipline Modes – Off
- Vertical Zipline Direction Tips – Off
- Auto-Turn on Vertical Ziplines – Off
- Assisted Zipline Floor Landing – Off
Items
- Smart Health Item Recommendation – Off
- Toggle to use Health Items – On
- Continuously use Health Items – Off
- Continuously use Shield Battery – Off
Pick Up
- Taking damage automatically closes Deathbox – Off
- Switch item mode – Tap
- Hold to toggle interval – Short
- Auto-Pickup – On
- Auto-Pickup Interval – Short
- When the pickup list is closed, stop Auto-Pickup – On
Auto Pickup Health Items
- Syringe – 4
- Medkit – 2
- Shield Cell – 8
- Shield Battery – 4
- Phoenix Kit – 1
- Ultimate Accelerant – 1
Auto Pickup Ammo
- Light Weapons – 270
- Heavy Weapons – 270
- Energy Weapons – 270
- Sniper Weapons – 64
- Shotgun Weapons – 48
Auto Pickup Ordnance
- Frag Grenade – 1
- Thermite Grenade – 1
- Arc Star – 2
Battlefield Info
- Minimap Rotation – Off
- Map Radar Alert – On
- Crosshair Radar Alert – Off
- Show Legends Avatar when aiming at a Target – off
- Low Ammo Notification – On
- Damage Numbers Display Mode – Both
- Battle Info – Follow Crosshair
- Damage Crosshair – Target Crosshair with Icon
- Incoming Damage Feedback – 2D Icon/3D Icon
Controls
- Controls Interface 1
- Control Mode – Left Movement, Right Fire
Sensitivity
- Overall Sensitivity Scale – 81%
- Vertical Sensitivity Scale – 70%
- Sensitivity Acceleration Mode – Speed ACC
- Overall Sensitivity Presets – Medium
- FPP without ADS – Aiming 103%, Shooting 100%
- TPP without ADS – Aiming and Shooting 100%
- Iron Sights 1x Optic ADS – Aiming 50%, Shooting 45%
- 2x Optic ADS – Aiming and Shooting 38%
- 3x Optic ADS – Aiming 34%, Shooting 31%
- 4x Optic ADS – Aiming 32%, Shooting 30%
- 6x Optic ADS – Aiming 18%, Shooting 14%
- 8x Optic ADS – Aiming 15%, Shooting 13%
- 10x Optic ADS – Aiming 13%, Shooting 11%
Free Camera Sensitivity
- Free Camera [Focus] – 177%
- FPP Free Camera [Focus] – Off
- TPP Free Camera [Focus] – Off
- Ordnance Sensitivity – 100%
- Legend [Throwing] Ability Sensitivity – 100%
Best Controller Settings for Apex Legends Mobile
If you’re planning on bringing a controller to this portable fight, make sure that you’ve got it set up like this to ensure the best time to be had! You’ll be able to use Xbox controllers, PlayStation controllers, as well as mobile phone controllers like the Razer Kishi or the Backbone
- Map – Menu/Share
- Switch firing mode – Left D-Pad
- Holster/Cycle Weapons – Y/Triangle
- Jump – A/X
- Inventory – Menu
- Fire – RT/R2
- Ping – RB/R1
- Additional Legend action – Down D-Pad
- Equip ordnance – Right D-Pad
- Crouch – B/Circle
- Interact/Reload – X/Square
- ADS – LT/L2
- Tactical Ability – LB/L1
- Sprint – L3
- Use Health Items – Up D-Pad
Sensitivity Settings
- Look Sensitivity – 40%
- Look Sensitivity [ADS] – 30%
- Response Curve – Classic/Steady
- Look Deadzone – Small
- Movement Deadzone – Small
- Vibration – Off
- Additional Rotation Speed – 50%
- Additional Speed Ramp-up Time: 0.25
- Additional Speed Ramp-up Delay: 0
And there we have it, all of the best controls that you can have for Apex Legends Mobile! With the introduction of a new, exclusive character in the Mobile version, gamers have more reason than ever to experience this fast-paced FPS on the go! If you’re looking to log out and sign in on a different platform, we’ve got you covered here as well. Make sure that you’ve got all of the maps memorized so you can make sure that your next game goes smoother than ever!
Apex Legends Mobile is available now on iOS and Android.