Best Apex Legends Mobile Controller Settings

If you’re looking for some excellent FPS action on the go, Apex Legends Mobile can do more than enough to keep you happy in this regard. You’ll be able to play the same game that you do at home, and while the game doesn’t have cross-progression between platforms, it’s still an excellent way to get your fix.

You’ll find that you’re also able to customize just about every aspect of this game to your liking, be it if you are using touch controls, or have decided to hook up a controller to your phone. If you’re struggling with these controls, you’re in luck because we’ve got you covered with the best Apex Mobile Control Scheme for Mobile!

Best Touch Screen Controls for Apex Legends

Once you have booted up your game, make your way into Advanced Setup and select these options to make sure that your Apex skill is on full display:

Basic

Auto Firing – Off

Left Fire Button – On

One-tap ADS and Fire – Off

Bolt-action Sniper Mode – Release To Fire

Semi-Auto Shotgun Mode – Fire after ADS

ADS Mode – Tap

ADS Button Rotates Camera – Off

Gameplay

Aim Assist – On

TPP Optic – Classic

Auto-Open Doors – On

Auto-Open Chests – On

Weapon Auto-Cycle on Empty – On

Continuous Throwin – On

Tactical Ability release method – Classic

Ultimate Use Method – Classic

Allow Squadmate Control When Offline – On

Joystick Triggers Auto-Run – On

Move

Crouching Controls – Tap

Slide Jump Control – Classic

Use the Crouch button to rotate the camera – Off

Use the Jump button to rotate the camera – Off

Climbing Control Mode – Classic

Climbing Prompt – On

Zipline Button Settings – Display

Riding on Zipline Modes – Off

Vertical Zipline Direction Tips – Off

Auto-Turn on Vertical Ziplines – Off

Assisted Zipline Floor Landing – Off

Items

Smart Health Item Recommendation – Off

Toggle to use Health Items – On

Continuously use Health Items – Off

Continuously use Shield Battery – Off

Pick Up

Taking damage automatically closes Deathbox – Off

Switch item mode – Tap

Hold to toggle interval – Short

Auto-Pickup – On

Auto-Pickup Interval – Short

When the pickup list is closed, stop Auto-Pickup – On

Auto Pickup Health Items

Syringe – 4

Medkit – 2

Shield Cell – 8

Shield Battery – 4

Phoenix Kit – 1

Ultimate Accelerant – 1

Auto Pickup Ammo

Light Weapons – 270

Heavy Weapons – 270

Energy Weapons – 270

Sniper Weapons – 64

Shotgun Weapons – 48

Auto Pickup Ordnance

Frag Grenade – 1

Thermite Grenade – 1

Arc Star – 2

Battlefield Info

Minimap Rotation – Off

Map Radar Alert – On

Crosshair Radar Alert – Off

Show Legends Avatar when aiming at a Target – off

Low Ammo Notification – On

Damage Numbers Display Mode – Both

Battle Info – Follow Crosshair

Damage Crosshair – Target Crosshair with Icon

Incoming Damage Feedback – 2D Icon/3D Icon

Controls

Controls Interface 1

Control Mode – Left Movement, Right Fire

Sensitivity

Overall Sensitivity Scale – 81%

Vertical Sensitivity Scale – 70%

Sensitivity Acceleration Mode – Speed ACC

Overall Sensitivity Presets – Medium

FPP without ADS – Aiming 103%, Shooting 100%

TPP without ADS – Aiming and Shooting 100%

Iron Sights 1x Optic ADS – Aiming 50%, Shooting 45%

2x Optic ADS – Aiming and Shooting 38%

3x Optic ADS – Aiming 34%, Shooting 31%

4x Optic ADS – Aiming 32%, Shooting 30%

6x Optic ADS – Aiming 18%, Shooting 14%

8x Optic ADS – Aiming 15%, Shooting 13%

10x Optic ADS – Aiming 13%, Shooting 11%

Free Camera Sensitivity

Free Camera [Focus] – 177%

FPP Free Camera [Focus] – Off

TPP Free Camera [Focus] – Off

Ordnance Sensitivity – 100%

Legend [Throwing] Ability Sensitivity – 100%

Best Controller Settings for Apex Legends Mobile

If you’re planning on bringing a controller to this portable fight, make sure that you’ve got it set up like this to ensure the best time to be had! You’ll be able to use Xbox controllers, PlayStation controllers, as well as mobile phone controllers like the Razer Kishi or the Backbone

Map – Menu/Share

Switch firing mode – Left D-Pad

Holster/Cycle Weapons – Y/Triangle

Jump – A/X

Inventory – Menu

Fire – RT/R2

Ping – RB/R1

Additional Legend action – Down D-Pad

Equip ordnance – Right D-Pad

Crouch – B/Circle

Interact/Reload – X/Square

ADS – LT/L2

Tactical Ability – LB/L1

Sprint – L3

Use Health Items – Up D-Pad

Sensitivity Settings

Look Sensitivity – 40%

Look Sensitivity [ADS] – 30%

Response Curve – Classic/Steady

Look Deadzone – Small

Movement Deadzone – Small

Vibration – Off

Additional Rotation Speed – 50%

Additional Speed Ramp-up Time: 0.25

Additional Speed Ramp-up Delay: 0

And there we have it, all of the best controls that you can have for Apex Legends Mobile! With the introduction of a new, exclusive character in the Mobile version, gamers have more reason than ever to experience this fast-paced FPS on the go! If you’re looking to log out and sign in on a different platform, we’ve got you covered here as well. Make sure that you’ve got all of the maps memorized so you can make sure that your next game goes smoother than ever!

Apex Legends Mobile is available now on iOS and Android.