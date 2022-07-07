Best Minecraft Lush Cave Seeds

Ever since Mojang introduced Caves and Cliffs Part 2, Lush Cave biomes have graced Minecraft. Not only do these caves look incredible with lush plant life and interesting lighting from above, but numerous items such as glow berries and moss blocks are also found in them. All of the seeds in this article work in both Java and Bedrock versions of Minecraft. Here are the best Lush Cave seeds in Minecraft.

Best Lush Cave Seeds in Minecraft

Pirate Cove Lush Cave

One of the coolest Lush Caves we’ve come across is this pirate cove Lush Cave. The reason it feels like a pirate cove is because there are multiple waterfalls and a large opening to the ocean. There are multiple Lush Caves around which makes exploring this one and creating a pirate getaway extra fun. The Lush Cave coordinates are X: 381, Z: -635.

Seed: 1137461630

Overground Lush Cave

It is already rare to find a Lush Cave let alone a Lush Cave that is overground instead of under. This unique Lush Cave seed spawns you right next to an overground Lush Cave which is a sight to behold. It is in a ravine and can be explored further to find an underwater Lush Cave. The cave entrance coordinates are X: -44, Y: 57, Z: 83.

Seed Code: -1207026937

Badlands Lush Cave

Usually, Lush Caves are found in Forests and Jungles. This Lush Cave is situated underneath the badlands and has its own mineshafts. The Lush Caves are exposed on the side of the wooded badlands mountain which makes them easy to find. The coordinates for the Lush Cave are X: -839, Y: 70, Z: 557.

Seed Code: -1106473550

Snowy Mountain Lush Cave

Though it is the last place you would expect to find a Lush Cave, this snowy mountain Lush Cave seed is marvelous. You spawn on top of the snowy mountain and will need to find a way into the lush cave beneath you. You can also dig down to Deepslate here and the Lush Cave coordinates are X: -425, Z: -246.

Seed: 266623395

Massive Jungle Lush Cave

Lastly, we have one of the most lush Lush Caves we’ve ever seen. This Lush Cave is sandwiched between a Jungle and a Bamboo Jungle biome above it which adds to the lusciousness of the cave. The location of the Lush Cave is X: 593, Z: -170.

Seed: 1052646763

For more Minecraft seeds, check out our Minecraft page.

Minecraft is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.