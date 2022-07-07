If you’re looking for stuff to do in Minecraft, you definitely came to the right place. These Minecraft jungle seeds are very exotic and full of fun times. Unfortunately, these seeds only run on the Minecraft Java Edition and not the Bedrock. Without further adieu, here are the best jungle seeds in Minecraft.

Best Jungle Seeds in Minecraft

Jungle Island with 2 Shipwrecks and Ruined Portal

If you’ve ever wanted to live out the fantasy of being stranded on an island with shipwrecks around, then this is the jungle seed for you. You’ll spawn right on a jungle biome island with two shipwrecks on each side of the island. On top of that, there is a ruined portal directly on the island, plenty of jungle islands nearby, and, if you dig down, you’ll find plenty of caves.

Seed: 7777777777988733304

Elevated Church Village Jungle

This amazing jungle seed spawns you right in the center of a village with three churches with half of it in the jungle biome and half of it in the meadow biome. It is on a cliffside overlooking a beautiful birch forest, which means that there are a ton of trees from the jungle and birch side combined. Plus, on the north side of the meadow hill, you can find a magnificent cave opening leading to Lush Cave which then leads to a Dripstone Cave.

Seed: 27892417743

Endless Jungle

Though it is impossible to have just one biome go forever in Minecraft without mods, this endless jungle seed comes pretty close. There is a Ravine Cave at X: -18, Y: 63, Z: 117, a Jungle Temple at X: -362, Y: 69, Z: -274, and a Taiga Village at X: -693, Y: 72, Z: 134.

Seed: 2846244733539626719

Desert Jungle with Mesa Village

This rare jungle seed spawns you in a Mesa Village at the junction of a jungle, desert, and a mesa. The Mesa Village is located at X: 0, Y: 68, Z: 0. The Mesa Village has a garden next to a cave opening to a Lush Cave. The biggest section of the mesa is found at X: 250, Y: 79, Z: -100.

Seed: 754561689

Jungle with Three Ocean Ruins

Lastly, we have this unique jungle seed that spawns you very close to three Ocean Ruins. The coordinates of the three Ocean Ruins are within 10 blocks of each other and are located at X: -252, Y: 72, Z: 392. Oh, and there is a shipwreck at X: -297, Y: 72, Z: 643 and a ruined portal at X: -415, Y: 37, Z: 676.

For more Minecraft seeds and other news, check out our Minecraft page. We cover all new updates, various seeds, and much more.

Seed: 783540347

Minecraft is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.