Every Elder Scrolls Game Ranked From Worst to Best

If you’re looking to lose yourself in a franchise, you can’t go wrong with The Elder Scrolls. Each game features a unique vista, alongside some of the most memorable characters in a franchise, so you’ll always have a way to remember them. Since its inception back in 1994, gamers have been enthralled by this franchise.

However, you may find yourself asking, “which is the best game in the franchise, and are the older games too tough to get into now?” Let’s dive in and see what games in the franchise stand tall above the rest, and where you should consider jumping in. Here is our list of the best Elder Scrolls games available!

While it’s interesting to have The Elder Scrolls on Mobile, it’s a shame that it needed to be this outing. While the game looks fine graphically, there’s not much else to be said about it. A fairly linear adventure, with some combat, is brought down by a large list of microtransactions and just a general generic feel. While it may be fun to download and play around for a little bit, you’ll quickly find yourself going along to do something different quickly. Not the grand adventure that other Elder Scrolls games offer, but fun for a few minutes at most.

Originally released back in 1994, The Elder Scrolls Arena was the first game in the series, and its age shows. It’s slow, it’s clunky, and it’s all-around janky, but it’s something that every fan of the series should at least try out, so they can see how far the franchise has come. It’s also brutally difficult, so make sure that you’re as prepared as possible to take this journey. You’ll need to forget all of the modern gaming conventions that you are used to, as you jump back in this time machine to take this title on. It’s free on Steam, so there is no excuse not to try it out, but be prepared for a clunky experience that will have you thank the gaming Gods in advance for where we are now.

As you make your way into the world of The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, you’ll see some quality of life improvements over the previous entry in the list, but you’ll still need to put your mind back a few years before you jump into this adventure. Some of the newer Elder Scrolls games have simplified the role-playing elements down to a science, but you’ll need to be diligent and put your stats in the right spots to make sure that you’re able to survive in this rough and tumble world. Still, another game that you should try out in the franchise to see how far the series has come, alongside the Unity Remaster that helps bring the game to a whole new audience. Try the original, and then do yourself a favor and download the Unity Remaster to enjoy the game, as it improves on everything.

If collectible card games are your thing, you need to give The Elder Scrolls: Legends a try. It’s a great virtual card game, allowing you the chance to put your strategic mind to the test, and it’s quite easy to learn along the way. You’ll find a fairly active player base online, so you won’t need to worry about facing off against the same foes over and over again. Plus, there is nothing quite like cracking open a new set of virtual playing cards.

Exploring the massive worlds that Bethesda has put together for the different Elder Scrolls games is fun enough on its own, but being able to bring a few friends along for the ride makes this even more exciting. While launching in a fairly broken state, Bethesda has poured many hours into this title and made it quite a polished diamond in the rough. While there are plenty of different RPGs on the market, you’ll find more than enough here to help differentiate itself from the crowd, especially getting to explore worlds from the past titles, as well as being able to continue in the journeys you’ve already begun. Give it a try if you’re an MMO fan, you may find your new obsession.

Ever since its launch in 2011, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been probably the most popular entry in the franchise, but that didn’t come without some flaws. When it first launched, it was a horribly buggy mess, but ever since, it’s been refined and fixed up quite a lot. However, the simplification of its role-playing elements has made this one not as popular with the hardcore players, and its constant re-releases have made it almost a joke in the industry. However, the first time that you get to utilize your new Dragonborn powers is something that many other games still have yet to touch, and its large world is amazing to explore, even if it has been over ten years and 3 different console generations since it’s the original release.

The jump in technology between the second and third releases is something that needed to be experienced back in the day, but that hasn’t detracted from the overall epic that is The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. Going from simple pixels to full-on expansive 3D was something that felt unbelievable, and helped bring this world to life even more than its predecessors. Featuring some of the best systems that still can’t be beaten by its newer entries, you’ll find an amazing world to explore, great combat, and excellent world-building that help Morrowind still feel fresh to this day, even if its graphics aren’t as impressive as they once were. If you’re a fan of the franchise, you’re doing yourself a disservice if you haven’t given Morrowind a try yet.

Imagine this scenario: you just got your hands on the brand new Xbox 360, and a copy of Oblivion. You go home, set everything up, place the game disk into the drive, and you’re transported to a world beyond what you’ve ever seen before. Crystal clear high-definition graphics, bright and colorful landscapes, hellish imps that you’re able to take down with a few swipes of your sword, magic that you can cast, it’s unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before.

That’s what The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion brought to millions of gamers that had never had a chance to experience the franchise before, and brought a new set of fans into the franchise. With unmatched vistas, amazing gameplay, excellent quests, and schedule-driven NPCs that you could see live their own life, Oblivion brought the world of The Elder Scrolls to life like never before, and that makes it the greatest game in the franchise in this writers eyes, as well as one of the greatest games of all time.

And there we have it, a list of the greatest Elder Scrolls video games! Make sure that you’re staying tuned to our Elder Scrolls sections, so you’re able to keep your eyes out for all upcoming news about the next entry in the franchise, or check out our Skyrim or Elder Scrolls Online sections to keep yourself in the game! We’ve got you covered on anything from how to get married and have kids in Skyrim, to how to become a Werewolf in the Elder Scrolls Online!