Everything included in the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition

If you’re looking to get your scare on, you’ll be able to do so once again with Resident Evil Village Gold Edition. With plenty of enhancements to the core game to help it feel fresh again, you’ll find a whole slew of new options, as well as some new content that will help you get immersed into the world once more.

What do you have to look forward to when this enhanced version of one of the greatest horror games of all time launches? Let’s take a look at all of the new additions to the game!

New Story Content for Resident Evil Village

If you’re looking to revisit the story of Ethan Winters, you’ll be able to do just that with the brand new third-person mode, allowing you to experience the pain and suffering that he endured through his story from a whole new perspective. You’ll be able to control the game much like the recent Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remakes that brought these classics back to life for a whole new generation.

If you’re looking to have some expansion on the ending of the game, you’ll be able to experience new story content with Rose Winters in a brand new chapter to the Village story, where you’ll get to see what The Duke has in store for you in the new Shadows of Rose chapter being added to this edition.

If you’re a fan of the Mercenaries Mode, you’ll also get to take a few new characters for a spin, including Lady D and boulder puncher Chris Redfield. Getting to try out her claws, as well as Heisenberg’s hammer and machines should help spice up your time with this mode, as well as help you unlock a new high score as you take on droves of different zombies and demons.

Alongside all of this content, you’ll be able to play through the campaign in full VR when the PlayStation VR2 launches, as well. You’ll be able to experience true horror that gets right up in your face, making this experience all the more terrifying.

While there is a port of Resident Evil Village being developed for the Mac, we are not sure if it happens to be the Gold Edition, but since there is no current release date, we can say that it would be safe to assume that all players on this platform will have access to this new edition, rather than just the standard.

Resident Evil Village is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. There is also a port in development for Mac, and the Gold Edition will be available on October 28th, 2023.