Horizon Forbidden West Update 1.17 Patch Notes: VRR and 120Hz Modes Added on PS5

Update 1.17 has arrived for Horizon Forbidden West and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. While this update contains fixes and improvements for both the PS4 and PS5 versions of Horizon Forbidden West, the PlayStation 5 version of the game receives the biggest enhancements in this patch. Most notably, Horizon Forbidden West now supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on PlayStation 5, allowing the game to unlock its framerate and run at a refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz. Not only that, but there’s a new “Balanced” graphics mode that allows the game to run at 40 FPS on 120Hz displays similar to the 40 FPS modes in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. There are still plenty of changes for the PS4 version as well, so here’s everything new with Horizon Forbidden West update 1.17.

Horizon Forbidden West Update 1.17 Patch Notes

Here is the full list of patch notes for this update courtesy of Guerrilla Games.

NEW FEATURES (PlayStation 5)

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and High Refresh Rate (HFR) support VRR improves dynamic resolution scaling on 60Hz VRR & HFR targets a refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz

New “Balanced” Graphics Mode introducing 40Hz for supported displays

KNOWN ISSUES

We are currently looking into several issues reported by the community. Please note that these issues are not yet fixed in this patch, but our teams are aware of them, and they’re being investigated.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Performance and Stability

Multiple crash fixes.

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Wings of the Ten” where the objective “Defeat Regalla” was not updating.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Wings of the Ten” where the “Sunwings” might be missing during the objective “Override a Sunwing”.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “All That Remains” where the cinematic with Tilda after the gallery might not start.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Broken Sky” where sometimes Dekka would be behind Hekarro’s throne during the objective “Talk to Dekka”.

Side Quests

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “Shadow in the West” where the objective “Kill Vezreh and His Machine” was not updating.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “The Gate Of The Vanquished” where the objective “Defeat Yarra/Drakka” was not updating.

World Activities

Fixed an issue in Errand “Nights of Lights” where collecting the “Gizmo” earlier would block progress.

Fixed issues in Relic Ruin “The Stillsands” where the activity would be blocked.

Machines

Fixed an issue where the “Dreadwing” would remain cloaked when knocked down.

Fixed an issue where “Apex Clawstrider Hearts” would be placed in “Valuables to Sell” in the inventory

Weapons

Fixed an issue where “Elemental Arrows” from fully upgraded bows would destroy canisters instead of detonating them.

Fixed an issue where using “Elite Precision Arrows” with “Iriv’s Downfall” would not deal additional damage for enemies in “Brittle” state.

UI/UX

Updated text for selecting “Ultra Hard” difficulty to clarify that the setting cannot be changed.

Removed exclamation point icon when all skills have been unlocked and skill points are available.

Other

Fixed an issue where “Desert Bird Wing” could not be looted from birds.

Fixed an issue where trophy “All Machine Types Scanned” would not unlock, if scanning remaining machines on NG+

Fixed an issue where changing the “Crouch/Slide” button to R1 would make it unusable.

Multiple localization and subtitles fixes and improvements.

If you haven’t tried it already, then this update offers a great reason to dive into Horizon Forbidden West. We loved Horizon Forbidden West, awarding it a score of 4/5 stars in our review. We praised the stellar graphics and side content, saying “Horizon Forbidden West is a bigger, better game than the original in nearly every way. With tons of engaging side content, a wide array of beautiful biomes to explore, and multiple threatening new machines to take on, there’s a lot to see and do in the Forbidden West.”

Horizon Forbidden West is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.