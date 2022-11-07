Overwatch 2: Ramattra Deep Dive on the Lore

Overwatch 2 certainly knows how to capture players’ attention in regard to the lore of their favorite heroes. Many will be familiar with the Kiriko animated short and it was loved by numerous people. So afterward they no doubt rushed into the game to get the best Kiriko crosshair in Overwatch 2 to further their experience with them even more. Similarly, there was another animated trailer released for Ramattra that gave some backstory on the character. This article will take you through the Ramattra lore in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Ramattra Lore — The Leader of Null Sector Makes Their Move

Ramattra is an Omnic, an artificially intelligent robot who is now the leader of Null Sector. Omnics are created in factories known as Omniums which can be found all over the in-universe world of Overwatch. Ramattra was created to lead the other Omnics into war although they never had that true desire from what we know. Instead, they wanted to create a better history and life overall for other Omnics.

Even though they are robots, Ramattra noted that they studied pursuits such as mediation, which is of course a very human endeavor. The Omnics wanted to live alongside humanity likely equally but unfortunately, they never got the chance to as humanity seemed to exile and wreak havoc on all of them.

During the main origin story trailer for Ramattra, we saw them holding onto a female robot that had been sadly killed. It could be thought that this specific robot was extremely close to Ramattra and probably fueled their need — even more — to create a better future for their race.

A Better Life for Omnics in Overwatch 2

Ramattra took it upon themselves to begin forging the life they always wanted for Omnics after they had enough of their race being treated unfairly. It is a very revolution-based move and it is a thrill to know that Ramattra’s goals are based around such a great cause.

Now that you know all about Ramattra’s lore you can keep a lookout for any references to omnics that could maybe even arrive with new maps in Overwatch 2 in the future.

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2022