This Minecraft Redditor Built an Entire Universe

Minecraft is the game that has forged a legacy for allowing people to be endlessly creative. That aspect of creativity has been furthered even more over the years with new blocks and resources being added. It is a thrill to watch people start by learning how to build a fence and then suddenly observe them creating castles of their own. There is a lot of opportunity for people to fully realize ideas that have been stored in their minds for decades within the experience. Some people take those ideas to extreme lengths and someone recently happened to create an entire universe in Minecraft.

A Redditor by the name of u/ChrisDaCow shared with the internet their incredible creation which has been adored by the masses. There were sections of the video showcasing Black Hole builds, Super Clusters, Nebulas, and more. Beauty truly is flowing out of all of the builds that were showcased. It is unknown at this current moment how long the build actually took the creator but it is likely that they had spent a colossal amount of time working on this. Their time and passion for the project clearly paid off with it being shared all over the place and most importantly of all, due to it looking absolutely stunning.

There are certain elements of Minecraft that always bring people back and one of those is the ability to practically do whatever you would like to within the bounds of the world. Even from a roleplaying standpoint, if you want to be a CEO of a company in a high-rise tower, you can build that and pretend to be that. The same can be said about the Minecraft galaxy build, they are getting to explore a custom version of space within the game that they love. It is heartwarming to know that players are still constantly thinking of new ideas to build and creating them with such sheer detail.

Of course, some other players in Minecraft enjoy the vast range of animals and biomes on display. Many may spend a lot of time simply jotting down what food horses eat in Minecraft to make sure they stock up on it in their playthroughs. All in all, players of the game continuously blow everyone away with the creations that they build and that will no doubt continue for many years. From universes to cities, truly there seems to be no limit to what creators can achieve.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android.