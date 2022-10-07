How-to-Make-a-Fence-in-Minecraft

Minecraft‘s willingness to put complete control into the player’s hands is one of the game’s main appeals. With a mountain of resources and materials to build whatever your heart desires, there are a lot of items you’ll come across again and again. If you’ve ever found yourself in a village, building a farm, or desperately trying to keep cows contained, you’ll know how vital fences are. So read on to find out how you can craft walls of your own.

How to Build a Fence in Minecraft

Fences in Minecraft are probably one of the first recipes you will come across if you’re a new player or one of the most reliable if you’ve been playing the game for any time. If you’ve got wood planks and sticks lying around, you’ve got a fence. To craft one, you’ll need access to a crafting table, and you’ll need to place two wood planks on the left, in the bottom and middle squares, then two sticks in the same pattern in the central column, and then repeat the wooden plank pattern on the right-hand side. All four wooden planks need to be the same type of wood, but they can be any wood within the game. Each type will have a different look, so you’ll need to find which wood best suits your build.

Fences can also be made from Nether Brick by following the same pattern as above but replacing the plans with Nether Brick blocks and the sticks with singular Nether Bricks. They can also be obtained from the Nether in the same way you’d find fences in mineshafts or villages. However, Nether Brick fences cannot be connected to other wood fences, whereas every wood-based fence can be connected despite being a different type.

