What does MIT mean in Overwatch 2? Answered

Overwatch 2 is now having its beta and masses of players are flocking to the game to experience everything that this beta for the game has to offer them. There is a lot of content to enjoy and as it is such a long-awaited title, there is a lot of great hype surrounding the beta in its entirety. Of course, since it’s the next installment in the franchise there are indeed some changes and many players have been wondering what MIT in Overwatch 2 means when they have seen it. This article will take you over everything you need to know about what MIT is.

MIT Meaning in Overwatch 2

Not to be confused with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT in Overwatch 2 means something completely different. When you look at the scoreboard you may notice the phrase ‘MIT’. This stands for “Mitigated Damage” in the game. It takes into consideration things such as damage prevented against you or that player you are looking at the MIT score for.

This was noted in the official patch notes that it would be a new statistic added. There are a lot of acronyms to get used to when you’re playing through Overwatch 2 and reading the scoreboard. Generally, the one that you will be wondering about is going to be MIT. Now that you know what it means, you can jump back into the action of the beta if you have managed to get guaranteed access by perhaps buying the Watchpoint Pack if you have.

Along with the MIT statistic, there are going to be of course additional changes that you will notice with the experience so be sure to stay tuned to the site for everything that you need to know about the game while you work your way to victory!

Overwatch 2 is scheduled for release on October the 4th for platforms such as PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.