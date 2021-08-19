Being stuck in a time loop can be pretty frustrating, but thankfully, there are ways to prove the day is restarting in 12 Minutes so you don’t have to go through it alone. The wife will initially laugh off the premise as a joke, but if you’ve seen the right things and have the right knowledge from previous loops, you can convince her that you’re telling the truth. Here’s how to prove the day is restarting in 12 Minutes.

How to Prove the Day is Restarting in 12 Minutes

To prove the day is restarting, talk to the wife. Tell her you’re trapped in a time loop. Select “Choose what to prove with” and then you’ll be able to choose anything in the apartment to make your case. You can use these things to definitively prove the day is restarting:

Thunder from the Window

The Song on the Radio

The Present from the Bedroom Drawer

If you choose the thunder, then you’ll have to wait until the storm rolls in at roughly two minutes into the loop. This won’t be enough proof for the wife, so you can then choose the radio after that. With both pieces of evidence, she still won’t be fully convinced that it’s not just a coincidence. Use the present from the bedroom drawer to finally convince her for real.

You’ll need to open the present and find the baby clothes inside or talk to your wife about her pregnancy over dessert in a loop before you can use the present as evidence though, so make sure you do that first. You do have to know what’s inside the present before you can use it as evidence, after all.

Thankfully, you won’t have to do this every time you start a new loop. New dialogue options will be available that will shorten the process, giving you more time to focus on other things. As you unravel the mystery further and find new evidence like the Pocket Watch, you’ll unlock even more ways to cut to the chase and prove the day is restarting.

12 Minutes is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass.