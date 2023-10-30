Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you have encountered a cult stash holding the Crossbow in Alan Wake 2, you’ll want to find its code before skipping it and moving on. Unlocking this will net you one of the most fun weapons in the game!

While the crossbow is pretty abysmal as a crowd-control weapon, it soars as an ammo-efficient machine when you shoot carefully. It’s a worthy addition to your arsenal as a precision weapon, but maybe consider a pistol to add versatility.

Alan Wake 2 Crossbow Cult Stash Code Answered

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The code is 5-2-7 to open the Crossbow cult stash in Alan Wake 2. The code is revealed on numbered targets, with 1 arrow indicating the first digit, 2 arrows being the second, and 3 arrows showing the third. It’s one of the quickest codes to figure out, but since it’s dark out in Watery at this point, you may easily miss it, or even pick up the arrows by accident.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This unlocks the stash for you to take the Crossbow, bearing in mind it’ll take up several slots of your inventory, and 4 arrows each take up a square, so things can fill up quickly.

What is the Crossbow Used For in Alan Wake 2?

Aside from it being a key weapon you can upgrade with manuscript fragments from those lunchboxes you’re finding, it’s a lethal precision weapon. It’s best used at mid-to-close range, but with careful aim and attention to the bullet-drop (or arrow-drop) it shows on the reticule, you can score some filthy headshots and end fights quickly.

Be warned though: when you get this weapon, every shot needs a reload, and in this case, you have to stop in your tracks.

- This article was updated on October 29th, 2023