Alan Wake 2: What is the Rock Rock Tree Code to the Cult Stash in Cauldron Lake?

Some of the cult stash locations in Alan Wake 2 have elegant or cerebral code solutions, while others offer nothing more than “rock, rock, tree.”

While it’s straight to the point, the point is vague and awkward and can confuse some players out of finding it.

Not every cult stash is going to have an incredibly valuable item or powerful weapon inside, but each one has super-valuable resources, especially if you’re playing on harder difficulties. But for the completionists out there, as well as those stocking up, we’re here to help.

Alan Wake 2 Rock, Rock, Tree Cult Stash Code — Answered

The answer is 6-5-8 for the rock, rock, tree cult stash code in Alan Wake 2. This one is a bit tricky because the placement of the “rocks” (one rock on the ground, one rocky wall along the path ahead) could be seen by players in the wrong placement. But keeping your flashlight on each of them will show you a basic addition/subtraction problem, the solution to each being your digits.

Rock, Rock, Tree. Are you bright enough?

Worst case scenario, you mix & match those numbers if you’re ever in similar scenarios for the game. Cauldron Lake has you revisiting it multiple times for its many secrets and interesting discoveries, and this one has plenty of valuable supplies like healing items and even explosives.

Where is This Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2?

This cult stash is found in Cauldron Lake around where you approach the Private Cabin in the northwest. This area also holds a lunchbox and a couple of nursery rhymes, and it makes Cauldron Lake worthwhile to explore. Don’t forget that you can find a map of all cult stashes at the cult’s headquarters in Watery!

- This article was updated on October 30th, 2023