Have you ever wanted to fight hundreds of Xenomorphs in tight hallways before… and do it in style? Well, now you can with Aliens Fireteam Elite, which features the ability to change your appearance. Aliens Fireteam Elite allows you to customize your character, including sex, hairstyle, eye color, facial hair, and all of the usual traits that you see in character customization. But, what if you get it wrong? Are you stuck staring at a character you don’t want for the duration of your playtime, or can you change it? Here’s everything you need to know about how to change appearance in Aliens Fireteam Elite.

How to Change Appearance In Aliens Fireteam Elite

Thankfully, if you’re unhappy with the character that you designed, you can change it at any time, with the game noting that “Your appearance selections are not permanent, you may change them later in-game at any time.”

To do this, click the button to go to the menu, which is Start on a controller, this opens the menu where you can select your next mission, change your loadout or class, as well as browse your inventory and alter your settings. Next, navigate to the Loadout section, and at the bottom in the Appearance section is an option to “Change Base Appearance”. This will then enter the same character customization screen that you saw when you first started the game, with all of the options available. The characteristics you can change are Archetype, which allows you to choose between a feminine and masculine character, face type, skin tone, eye color, hairstyle, facial hairstyle, hair color, and voice, with multiple options for each. Once you are done, click Save Changes and you will be able to play as your new character immediately. You are also not limited to the number of times you can do this.

The third-person cover-based shooter bears striking similarities to other titles such as Gears of War, with the game also including a Horde Mode, so if you enjoy games like that, this is one that you should certainly check out. Aliens Fireteam Elite is available now on PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.