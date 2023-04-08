All 24 Ghost Types in Demonologist, Explained

Image: Clock Wizard Games

Demonologist features many elements that will feel very familiar to veteran Phasmophobia players, including a massive host of ghosts for the player to encounter. There are twenty-four different spirits in Demonologist, each with unique behaviors, evidence requirements, weaknesses, and ways to terrify players. Here’s a breakdown of all the different types of ghosts in Demonologist and how they work.

All Demonologist Ghost Types, Behaviors, and Evidence

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Abaddon

The Abaddon is an aggressive spirit who hunts single targets running low on Sanity. Evidence of an Abaddon includes Fingerprints on doors or switches, Freezing Temperatures, and positive readings on the EMF Generator. Fortunately, like many of Demonologist’s demon-inspired ghosts, the Abbadon can be kept at bay with a Crucifix.

Agash

The Gash is a spirit that thrives in cold temperatures, moving much faster in areas where the temperature is low. However, the Agash is slower in warmer areas, so you should try and stick to them if you’re running low on Sanity. Signs that an Agash is present are Ectoplasm Stains on surfaces, Fingerprints. and Freezing Temperatures.

Boogie

The Boogie is one of the more mysterious members of Demomologist’s host of spirits, and players haven’t been able to figure out how it functions. Thankfully, they have figured out that a Boogie generates positive readings on the EMF Detector, can be photographed with the ESG Detector, and will answer questions through the Spirit Box.

Demon

A Demon will start the game as a passive spirit, giving players a brief window of time to collect evidence and set up an exorcism. However, interacting with areas of paranormal activity will gradually anger the Demon, eventually driving it to take its rage out on one unlucky player, who it will hunt relentlessly. A Demon leaves Ectoplasm, creates Freezing Temperatures, and can be seen through the ESG Detector,

Deogen

A Deogen is a picky spirit that will single out a player and dedicate itself to destroying them. While the Deogen will be aggressive near its target, it will become more docile when its prey is farther away. Ectoplasm stains and Fingerprints are signs of Deogen activity, and they can be photographed with the ESG Device.

Goryo

The Goryo is one of the more timid spirits in Demonologist, to the point where it won’t allow itself to be seen by the ESG Device if players are too close to the machine. If you want to get a picture, you’ll have to leave the room and try to catch a glimpse of the image. The Goryo will also respond to the EMF Device and leaves Fingerprints.

Guipo

Like the Boogey, not much is known about the Guipo. Fortunately, players have figured out what evidence can be used to identify the Guipo by the presence of Fingerprints and Ectoplasm, and they can be drawn to the EMF Device.

Gul

The Gul is apparently of the more modest spirits in Demonologist thanks to its strong aversion to swearing. While talking to the Gul with the Spirit Box is enough to annoy it, swearing in its immediate area sends it into a violent rage. Other signs that you are facing a Gul include Fingerprints and Freezing Temperature.

Related: How to Use the Demonologist Voodoo Doll

Hantu

The Hantu is a conversational spirit that won’t hesitate to speak with the player through the Spirit Box. Unfortunately, taking to the Hantu might inflict you with a Sanity-draining curse that will quickly kill you if you don’t remove it with Sanity Pills. The Ibliss will also paint on the Easel and generates Freezing Temperatures.

Iblis

The Iblis is a sadistic spirit with unique (and terrifying) answers to the Spirit Box. Once the Iblis decides to attack a player, they are ruthless in their pursuit but will get slower the closer it gets to its target. Outside of speaking through the Spirit Box, the Iblis can be drawn to the Easel and seen on the ESG Generator.

Jinn

The Jinn is an active and mobile spirit that likes to move around the area and hunt any players that cross its path. A Jinn can be detected by the EMF Device, photographed by the ESG Device, and generates Freezing Temperatures.

Mare

The Mare is about as talkative as the Hantu but less aggressive. It won’t hurt players as long as someone is close to it. A Mare will draw on the Easel, can be detected with the EMF Device, and causes Freezing Temperatures.

Myling

The Mylign is a bit of a pyromaniac, but not in the “likes to light people in fire” way. Flames temporarily soothe the Myling, but the spirit will snuff out all nearby flames when it decides to hunt. A Myling leaves trails of Ectoplasm, will talk to the player through the Spirit Box, and the

Naamah

The Naamah is another enigma regarding behavior, but it will leave a picture in the ESG Device, paint on the Easel, and leaves behind Ectoplasm.

Oni

The Oni’s claims to fame are its fast movement speed and ability to drain Sanity faster than every other spirit, making it one of the most dangerous ghosts in Demonologist. The Oni generates signals on the EMF Device, can be photographed by the ESG Device, and creates Freezing Temperatures.

Onryo

The Onryo is a spirit that doesn’t respect boundaries. As soon as the game starts, the Onryo will fall madly in love with one player, refusing to harm them while attacking any player who gets close to them. An Onryo leaves Fingerprints, shows up on the EMG Device, and will paint on the Easel.

Related: How to Play Multiplayer in the Demonologist Demo

Poltergeist

The Poltergeist loves to throw things at you, and anything it does pick up turns into a Sanity-draining missile. Fortunately, the Poltergeist will calm down after it runs out of ammo. Poltergeists can be seen in the ESG Device, leave Fingerprints, and respond to the Spirit Box.

Raiju

The Raiju prefers to stalk single targets but will shy away from engaging large groups of players. This means that staying together is the best way to handle the Raiju. The Raiju can be captured on the ESG Device, leaves behind trails of Ectoplasm, and generate Freezing Temperatures.

Revenant

The Revenant likes to hit the ground running, engaging in aggressive behavior much faster than most other spirits. The Revenant will paint on the Easel, leave behind Ectoplasm, and speak through the Spirit Box.

Shade

The Shade preys on one of humanity’s most primal fears: Darkness. The Shade grows more aggressive in darkness and is warded off by light, so keep a few Candles on hand. Shades will paint on the Easel, leave smears of Ectoplasm, and speak through the Spirit Box.

Thaye

The Thaye undergoes a metamorphosis, starting in a younger aggressive form before aging into a more docile, elder stage. The Thaye will paint pictures on the Easel, leave Fingerprints, and talk through the Spirit Box.

Wraith

the Wraith is one of the more mysterious spirits in the game, but one clear thing is that it’s aggressive. The Wriath moves fast when hunting, so keeping your distance is essential. The Wraith will show up on the EMF Device, trail Ectoplasm, and leave Fingerprints behind.

Yokai

The Yokai is yet another member of Demonologist’s rooster of ghosts that people haven’t figured out. However, it does seem to be an aggressive spirit that likes to start hunting players early. The Yokai will appear on the EMF Device, paint on the Easel, and talk to players through the Spirit Box.

Yurei

The Yurei is the exact opposite of the Raiju, preferring to target groups of players. The speed with which the Yurei drains Sanity might relate to the size of the group it’s hunting, so splitting up can help stave it off. The Yurei shows up on the EMF Device, can be seen on the ESG Device, and leaves Ectoplasm.

- This article was updated on April 8th, 2023