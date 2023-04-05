How to Use the Spirit Box in Demonologist: All Questions and Commands

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Demonologist is a great game for challenging how brave you are when touring a haunted house. The game has a distinctly more Visage-like presentation than Phasmophobia’s beloved if dated, experience. But it’s more than just walking around a creepy, abandoned location and playing chicken with malevolent spirits. You need to bait them and provoke them into giving away clues about what type of spirit they are, and a vital tool for this in Demonologist is the Spirit Box and its corresponding questions and commands.

How Do You Use the Spirit Box in Demonologist?

To use the Spirit Box you’ll need to equip it, hold down the left mouse button, press your ‘push-to-talk’ key (default ‘V’), and ask it a question. You can reasonably assume the spirit is not in the room or does not respond to the Spirit Box if it doesn’t respond to the current known commands or questions.

But if it does respond, you will know. The box has a small ghost-shaped attachment that lights up bright white when they speak back to you, to jot that down when it happens.

What Are All the Known Spirit Box Commands or Questions in Demonologist?

Currently, there are 5 known Spirit Box questions and commands in Demonologist, usually as a good testing ground to get a response with just enough variety. It’s not as important to be able to make out the responses, as they’re often whispers, but the corresponding questions are below:

Can you speak?

Can you talk?

What is your name?

Where are you?

When did you die?

If the spirit will respond to anything, it’ll be those questions. If you get nothing, be sure to try other tools. Or try your luck with the tarot cards.

If you’re lucky (is lucky the right word?) you might also provoke an event, like nearby candles being blown out, or terrifying glimpses of baby dolls hanging on nooses from the walls. Or, perhaps the best response is none at all because things rarely end well when these spirits talk back to you.

