Image: Clock Wizard Games

Demonologist is a game that understands you can’t hunt ghosts without proper tools, and there are few better than the ESG Device. Much like Phantasmophobia, winning in Demonologist comes down to identifying what type of spirit you’re dealing with, and ECG Device is one of the best methods of figuring that out. Here’s how to use the ESG Device in Demonologist.

How to Use the ESG Device in Demonologist

Image: Clock Wizard Games

To put it plainly, the ESG Device is essentially a supernatural lure that attracts the ghost by raising the level of paranormal activity in the immediate area. To use the ESG Device, just set it down on the floor and it will automatically attempt to lure any nearby spirits to its location.

Once a ghost gets too close to an active ESG Device, the machine will capture a brief snapshot that reveals the apparition’s appearance, allowing you to learn its type. Unfortunately, the picture doesn’t last very long, so you’ll have to stay and watch over the ESG Device to avoid missing your chance to identify the spirit.

While the ESG Device is one of the best tools in Demonologist’s expansive ghost-hunting arsenal, it’s also one of the most dangerous. Standing near a ghost is one of the fastest ways for a Demonologist player to lose Sanity, and the ESG Device requires you to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the apparition you’re trying to identify.

Fortunately, you can lower the amount of Sanity you’re likely to lose while using an ESG Device by lighting a Candle or downing a few Sanity Pills. As long as you have a few of these on hand, you should be able to stay sane long enough for the ESG Device to reveal what kind of spirit you’re dealing with and begin preparing to exorcise it.

- This article was updated on April 4th, 2023