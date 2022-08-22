Each of the main regions in Tower of Fantasy features a wide array of not only quests, enemies, and treasures, but also a few Scenic Points, each guaranteed to reward players with not only experience points but also with a good amount of Dark Crystals. With that said, the Crown Mines region features a total of 4 Scenic Points, but where is each Scenic Point located? Now, to answer that and more, as well as to guarantee that you are able to get all of the rewards available in the Tower of Fantasy, here’s the location of all the scenic points featured in the Crown Mines region.

If you haven’t already, don’t forget to check out where to find all the Scenic Points present in the Astra, Banges, and Navia regions.

All 4 Crown Mines Scenic Point Locations in Tower of Fantasy

You can find the first Scenic Point by heading to the Miners Camp Spacerift. Once there, you just need to head north of the fast travel point and towards the lower level of the ravine, you will be able to easily spot the Scenic Point by heading down the patch there.

The second Scenic Point, Parliament, can be found by first heading to The Lab Spacerift. Once there you just need to head to the top of the cliff located directly above Ruin D-01. Once at the top, you will be able to spot the point by the side of a Crystal.

The area’s third Scenic Point can be found by going to the area’s Omnium Tower, as the point will be located at the base of it, on a cliff facing the remains of the Area 4 Research Lab.

The fourth and final scene point can be found by first heading east of the previous one, towards a cliff located at the top of Seaforth Dock, and by the side of the area where you can battle Lucia. Once in the area, you will be able to find the Scenic Point by heading to a cliff east of the boss area, facing the shipwreck, as showcased in the image below:

You can currently play Tower of Fantasy on PC, Android, and IOS.