If you’re looking to add a few new trophies or achievements to your gaming profile, Dragon Ball: The Breakers may be a great way to make that happen. With its unique take on the asymmetric multiplayer genre, you’ll need to brace yourself from familiar villains that will stop at nothing to make you suffer.

However, with a meaty trophy and achievement list, you’ll have quite a few things to work through before you’ll be able to claim them all for your own. Here is a list of all of the available trophies in the game, and what they’ll net you on your favorite platform!

All Achievements & Trophies in Dragon Ball: The Breakers

No matter if you’re a casual Dragon Ball fan or a die-hard devotee, there are plenty of things to keep you preoccupied as you fight to survive another day in this exciting multiplayer extravaganza. Here are all of the trophies and achievements that you can look forward to claiming in your adventures!

Trophy/ Achievement Name Description Trophy/Gamer Score We’ll Survive If We Work Together! Complete the prologue Bronze/15G Time for a Makeover! Change your costume Bronze/15G First-Time Customer Buy something in the shop Bronze/15G Lend Me Your Strength! Obtain a transphere from a Spirit Siphon Bronze/15G Am I a Genius or What? Find two super time machine power keys in one match Bronze/15G Puttin’ in the Work Place two super time machine power keys in one match Bronze/15G A Real Time Machine! Successfully start up the super time machine Bronze/15G You Mad? Destroy the super time machine startup system Bronze/15G Thanks a Bunch! Rescue five civilians in one match Bronze/15G So Many People, So Little Time Finish off five civilians in one match Bronze/15G It’s Time To Create Perfection! Finish off four survivors in one match Bronze/15G Really Really…HATE YOU! Finish off a survivor with a special finisher Bronze/15G Life Is a Precious Gift Escape the raider’s pursuit and survive three times in one match Bronze/15G You Ready For Me? Gather Change Power and reach Dragon Change LV. 3 Bronze/15G Care to Help Me Warm up? Reach Lv. 4 as a raider Bronze/15G I’ve Had My Fill of Bad Futures! Prevent a raider from finishing off an ally Bronze/15G Hey, That Was Pretty Cool! Land a vanish move against an opponent using a Super Attack Bronze/15G My First Skill Use an active skill as a survivor Bronze/15G Wanna Run Away? Now’s Your Chance! Attack a raider whose lvl is higher than your DC lvl while they are destroying the startup system Bronze/15G Miraculous Special Ultra Super Megaton PUNCH Without using Dragon Change, attack a raider trying to destroy the time machine startup system Bronze/15G Here’s a Senzu Bean! Revive three downed allies in one match. Bronze/15G Heya! Send an emote Bronze/15G Check This Out! Send a signal to an ally letting them know where an item is Bronze/15G Y-You Got It! Respond to an ally’s signal Bronze/15G This Is For You! Send a stamp Bronze/15G OMG! He Said the Thing Use a line as a raider Bronze/15G Find the Power Keys! Open five red item boxes in one match Bronze/15G What Are You Buyin’? Make a purchase at a vending machine six times in one match Bronze/15G Training to Survive Train any skill up to +20 Silver/30G Your Suffering Stars Now Power any raider skills up to 20+ Silver/30G Invaluable Friends Successfully start up the super time machine with all survivors having survived Silver/30G I will Rid This Place of Every One of You! Destroy the time machine Silver/30G Killed all Earthlings! Finish off all survivors and win the game Silver/30G A-Time-Travelin’ We Will Go Escape in the time machine with three or more allies Silver/30G You’re Going Down! Defeat a raider with an attack during an Ultimate Dragon Change Silver/30G Did You Think I’d Let You Get Away? Destroy an area and down two survivors Silver/30G Come Forth, Shenron! Have Shenron grant your wish Silver/30G You’re a Lot Braver Than Me Reach survivor level 30 Gold/65G I Guess I’m Too Strong For You Reach raider level 30 Gold/65G Hey, You’re Pretty Good At This! Finish 50 matches as a survivor Gold/90G The Day Has Finally Come Finish 50 matches as a raider Gold/90G The Breaking Point Obtain all Trophies/Achievements Platinum/0G

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.