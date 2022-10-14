If you’re looking to add a few new trophies or achievements to your gaming profile, Dragon Ball: The Breakers may be a great way to make that happen. With its unique take on the asymmetric multiplayer genre, you’ll need to brace yourself from familiar villains that will stop at nothing to make you suffer.
However, with a meaty trophy and achievement list, you’ll have quite a few things to work through before you’ll be able to claim them all for your own. Here is a list of all of the available trophies in the game, and what they’ll net you on your favorite platform!
All Achievements & Trophies in Dragon Ball: The Breakers
No matter if you’re a casual Dragon Ball fan or a die-hard devotee, there are plenty of things to keep you preoccupied as you fight to survive another day in this exciting multiplayer extravaganza. Here are all of the trophies and achievements that you can look forward to claiming in your adventures!
|Trophy/ Achievement Name
|Description
|Trophy/Gamer Score
|We’ll Survive If We Work Together!
|Complete the prologue
|Bronze/15G
|Time for a Makeover!
|Change your costume
|Bronze/15G
|First-Time Customer
|Buy something in the shop
|Bronze/15G
|Lend Me Your Strength!
|Obtain a transphere from a Spirit Siphon
|Bronze/15G
|Am I a Genius or What?
|Find two super time machine power keys in one match
|Bronze/15G
|Puttin’ in the Work
|Place two super time machine power keys in one match
|Bronze/15G
|A Real Time Machine!
|Successfully start up the super time machine
|Bronze/15G
|You Mad?
|Destroy the super time machine startup system
|Bronze/15G
|Thanks a Bunch!
|Rescue five civilians in one match
|Bronze/15G
|So Many People, So Little Time
|Finish off five civilians in one match
|Bronze/15G
|It’s Time To Create Perfection!
|Finish off four survivors in one match
|Bronze/15G
|Really Really…HATE YOU!
|Finish off a survivor with a special finisher
|Bronze/15G
|Life Is a Precious Gift
|Escape the raider’s pursuit and survive three times in one match
|Bronze/15G
|You Ready For Me?
|Gather Change Power and reach Dragon Change LV. 3
|Bronze/15G
|Care to Help Me Warm up?
|Reach Lv. 4 as a raider
|Bronze/15G
|I’ve Had My Fill of Bad Futures!
|Prevent a raider from finishing off an ally
|Bronze/15G
|Hey, That Was Pretty Cool!
|Land a vanish move against an opponent using a Super Attack
|Bronze/15G
|My First Skill
|Use an active skill as a survivor
|Bronze/15G
|Wanna Run Away? Now’s Your Chance!
|Attack a raider whose lvl is higher than your DC lvl while they are destroying the startup system
|Bronze/15G
|Miraculous Special Ultra Super Megaton PUNCH
|Without using Dragon Change, attack a raider trying to destroy the time machine startup system
|Bronze/15G
|Here’s a Senzu Bean!
|Revive three downed allies in one match.
|Bronze/15G
|Heya!
|Send an emote
|Bronze/15G
|Check This Out!
|Send a signal to an ally letting them know where an item is
|Bronze/15G
|Y-You Got It!
|Respond to an ally’s signal
|Bronze/15G
|This Is For You!
|Send a stamp
|Bronze/15G
|OMG! He Said the Thing
|Use a line as a raider
|Bronze/15G
|Find the Power Keys!
|Open five red item boxes in one match
|Bronze/15G
|What Are You Buyin’?
|Make a purchase at a vending machine six times in one match
|Bronze/15G
|Training to Survive
|Train any skill up to +20
|Silver/30G
|Your Suffering Stars Now
|Power any raider skills up to 20+
|Silver/30G
|Invaluable Friends
|Successfully start up the super time machine with all survivors having survived
|Silver/30G
|I will Rid This Place of Every One of You!
|Destroy the time machine
|Silver/30G
|Killed all Earthlings!
|Finish off all survivors and win the game
|Silver/30G
|A-Time-Travelin’ We Will Go
|Escape in the time machine with three or more allies
|Silver/30G
|You’re Going Down!
|Defeat a raider with an attack during an Ultimate Dragon Change
|Silver/30G
|Did You Think I’d Let You Get Away?
|Destroy an area and down two survivors
|Silver/30G
|Come Forth, Shenron!
|Have Shenron grant your wish
|Silver/30G
|You’re a Lot Braver Than Me
|Reach survivor level 30
|Gold/65G
|I Guess I’m Too Strong For You
|Reach raider level 30
|Gold/65G
|Hey, You’re Pretty Good At This!
|Finish 50 matches as a survivor
|Gold/90G
|The Day Has Finally Come
|Finish 50 matches as a raider
|Gold/90G
|The Breaking Point
|Obtain all Trophies/Achievements
|Platinum/0G
Now that you’re ready to jump into the fray, make sure that you’re checking into our Dragon Ball: The Breakers Guide Section, where you’ll find out if the game has Cross-Play, and how to unlock Goku’s Fusion and Salute Emotes!
Dragon Ball: The Breakers is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.