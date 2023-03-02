Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When exploring every nook and cranny in Hogwarts Legacy, it feels impossible to hit every spot and hit 100% on the game. There are so many things to do and so much to collect that something will be missed. Luckily, nothing is truly missable in your playthrough. To help you out with getting a full completion for your O.W.L.s, here are all the balloon locations in Hogwarts Legacy.

All Balloon Locations in Hogwarts Legacy

To start off, there are a total of 32 different locations in which you can find balloons in the entire region. Just like finding Landing Platforms, you can keep track of these by specific sub-region on your map.

Also like that guide, we will break down where each balloon location is based on the northernmost, central, and southern parts of the map. We’ll also break down how many balloons are in each sub-region to have as a check. Here they are as follows:

North Ford Bog, Forbidden Forest, Hogsmeade Valley, and South Hogwarts Region

In this upper third of the map, there are a total of 9 balloon locations to find.

North Ford Bog: 2

Hogsmeade Valley: 1

North Hogwarts Region: 1

South Hogwarts Region: 5

Hogwarts Valley, Feldcroft, South Sea Bog, and Coastal Cavern

In the middle regions of Hogwarts, there are a total of 14 balloon clusters.

Hogwarts Valley: 7

Feldcroft Region: 6

Coastal Cavern: 1

Poidsear Coast, Marunweem Lake, Manor Cape, Cragcroftshire, and Clagmar Coast

Finally, in the southern part of the Hogwarts Legacy map, there are a total of 9 balloon clusters.

Poidsear Coast: 3

Marunweem Lake: 1

Cragcroftshire: 2

Manor Cape: 2

Clagmar Coast: 1

An important thing to note when popping the balloons is that you have to make sure you pop all 5 of them as they’re lined up. You can’t just pop one and be on your way. Also, popping the balloons doesn’t have to be done in a specific order. Once you pop any of them in any order, that will then be registered in your game as complete.

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023