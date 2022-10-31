All-Bewitchments-in-Bayonetta-3

Even though achievements don’t play the same role on Nintendo Switch as on Xbox or Playstation, Bayonetta 3 is still keen to deliver recognition to hard-working gamers through Bewitchments. Bewitchments are rewarded during each chapter for various tasks, though the catch is the player won’t know what they have to do to collect a Bewitchment. Because of this, you can repeat yourself several times before collecting the necessary achievements, so to save time, read on to discover every Bewitchment available.

How to Unlock Every Bewitchment in Bayonetta 3

Each chapter within Bayonetta 3 has five available Bewitchments to unlock, including the Prologue. So even once you have finished the main story, there is enough content to keep you exploring the Alphaverse. Besides collecting hidden archives and figure packs, Bewitchments are a great way to encourage players to explore the entire area rather than stick to the path. Of course, some of these challenges will provide more risk than others, depending on your difficulty, but they are worth collecting when you can.

Prologue

Finish the Battle without Touching Clouds of Erasure

Avoid Kraken’s Ink

Taunt an Enemy

Use Gomorrah’s Gripping Bite on Cumulonimbus

Attack Kraken’s Tentacle Anchors with Gomorrah Five Times

Chapter One

Destroy Three Obstacles While Riding Gomorrah

Pick Up a Hamburger

Stand atop an Iconic Shibuya Landmark

Defeat Five Stratus Inside the Train Car

Defeat a Pannus Without Causing it to Spit

Chapter Two

Watch Enzo’s Show on the Giant Monitor

Scare Stray Cats with Infernal Demons Three Times

Ride Phantasmaraneae Without Falling into any Pits or Erasure

Take a Specific Path While Riding Phantasmaraneae

Stop Asperatus with Phantasmaraneae’s Massive Web Attack Three Times

Chapter Three

Collect the Halos Hidden in the Giant Lantern

Dodge All Oncoming Train Cars

Break an Iridescent Core Once

Hit Arch-Iridescent with Sin Gomorrah’s Flame Three Times

Defeat Three Homunculi While Chasing Iridescent

Chapter Four

Enter the Lotus Field in Ginnungagap

Walk Over Lava Using Phantasmaraneae Masquerade

Proceed Without Using Congestus Control Time

Break Virga Once

Hit Mediocris with an Infernal Demon Attack Three Times

Chapter Five

Put Out the Fire Without Running Into Obstacles

Climb to the Top of a Structure with Three or More Floors

Perform a Bare-Handed Combo on an Enemy

Pass the Soldier Holding a Ladder Before Luka

Break Volutus Once

Chapter Six

Stay on the Lava Wheel for Five Seconds

Run Across the Crumbling Path Without Falling into the Lava

Avoid Getting Hit by Debris Thrown by Pyrocumulus

Deflect Pyrocumulus’ Staff Attack Three Times

Us Phantasmaraneae to Knock Pyrocumulus Off the Wall

Chapter Seven

Touch a Cheshire Mirage Three Times in the Desert

Dig Up all the Buried Treasure While Riding Cheshire

Stare at the Mural of Enzo for Three Seconds

Cross the Quicksand River without Falling In

Defeat the Three Uncinus that Appear from the Quicksand

Chapter Eight

Stand on Top of the Windmill Tower

Destroy Five Baal Statues within the Temple

Enter the Hidden Room within the Temple

Hit Castellanus Core While One Segment is Intact

Hit Murus with Baal’s Poison Rain

Chapter Nine

Scare off Twenty Resting Malphas Demons

Escape the Clouds and Erasure without Touching Them

Complete the Sand Sliding Portion Without Hitting Obstacles

Avoid Touching Erasure during the Battle on the Scales

Perform Five Torture Attacks During the Battle on the Tower of Pacts

Chapter Ten

Step on Ten of the Fallen Stained Glass Shards on Thule

Climb to the Top of the Stone Tower in Thule

Travel Through Ginnungagap without Falling

Avoid Getting Hit by Strider Inside his Special Field

Defeat Three Small Golems

Chapter Eleven

Find the Item Hidden in the Underground Tunnel

Attack Rosa’s Umbran Armor and Get the Secret Item

Avoid All Obstacles in the Dark while Riding Mictlantecuhtli

Find Rosa behind the Door and Attack

Defeat Fifty Lacunosus While Riding Mictlantecuhtli

Chapter Twelve

Destroy Five Buses

Defeat this Worlds Bayonetta with the Umbran Clock Tower Equipped

Finish Baal Zebul’s Performance without Taking Damage

Defeat All Enemies in the Underground Tunnel

Knock Down a Helicopter while Riding Gomorrah

Chapter Thirteen

Collect Twenty-Five Lotuses in Ginnungagap

Activate Perfect Witch Time Five Times with Madama Butterfly

Avoid Getting Hit by Dark Adam’s Enlargement Attack

Hit Aureole with a Flutter Kiss with Madama Butterfly

Defeat an Enemy While Travelling Through Collapsing Ginnungagap

Chapter Fourteen

Finish the Singularity Chaos Battle with No Damage

Hit Singularity Definition Five Times with Crow Within as Bayo 1

See the End of Bayonetta’s Story

Hit Singularity Definition Five Times with Madama Butterfly as Bayo 1

Defeat a Homonculus Summoned By Singularity Balance

Although you won’t receive anything for collecting every Bewitchment within the game, the sense of competition is pretty unmatched. Plus, they are a great excuse to keep spending time within the game when you think you’re done.

Bayonetta 3 is available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022