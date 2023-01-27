All Cetitan Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Players can discover a wide variety of Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. Many of these Pokémon are brand-new, having not appeared in prior games. Cetoddle is one of these never-before-seen creatures, and it even comes with an intimidating evolution by the name of Cetitan. This Ice-type offers some incredible bulk and powerful attacks, making it deceptively difficult to beat. Players facing Cetitan will want to learn its weaknesses and the best Pokémon to use against it in Scarlet and Violet.

All Cetitan Weaknesses and How to Take Advantage of them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Cetitan is an Ice-type, leaving it weak to Fighting, Rock, Steel, and Fire-type attacks. To make up for this, it has incredibly high HP alongside great Attack and decent Speed. Its other stats are relatively low, but it has the means to survive all but the strongest attacks thanks to its massive pool of health. Cetitan can also have one of three abilities. Thick Fat will let it resist Fire-type moves, Slush Rush will boost its speed in a snowstorm, and Sheer Force will drastically increase the power of some attacks. To put it simply, you’ll want a fast Pokémon with high Defense and some good Fighting, Rock, or Steel-type attacks. You’ll also likely want a Pokémon that can change the weather, since a Cetitan in snow can become much more dangerous otherwise.

Your best bet to battle Cetitan is a pure Fighting-type. Passimian is a fairly good choice for this matchup, making use of higher Speed and great Defense to prevent much damage from being received. A Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) might be an even better choice, though it doesn’t have access to many Fighting-type moves. Additionally, Cetitan’s high HP can allow it to survive some devastating blows, even from these powerful Pokémon. If you’re fine with bringing along a second teammate, consider giving a Focus Sash to a low-level party member that knows Endeavor. This will completely negate Cetitan’s biggest strength, leaving it open even to moves that could barely scratch it normally!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo Switch exclusives.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023