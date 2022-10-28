Following a long development with unfortunate delays, the new multiplayer-focused Resident Evil game is nearing its release. In Resident Evil Re:Verse, players will battle against each other as both humans and creatures. The game prides itself on featuring beloved characters from all throughout the franchise, each one offering their own stats and unique abilities. Newcomers will want to know everything about the differences between each character while fans might simply wish to know who managed to reach a playable status. Check out all characters in Resident Evil Re:Verse alongside their special abilities and unique traits!

Who are All Characters in Resident Evil Re:Verse and What Makes Them Different?

Each character comes with their own special abilities. These abilities vary from humans to creatures, so knowing who’s who and what playstyles you’ll need to learn can be very important. Here’s every playable character in Re:Verse:

Humans Chris Redfield (Default appearance from Resident Evil Village): Average survivability, weapon power, and skill power. Comes equipped with the USM-AI and Dragoon weapons. Active Skills : Indomitable Spirit, which provides knockback and death protection, and AMG-78 Powered Exoskeleton, which deals a devastating punch to targets. Passive Skill : Pride of the Original Eleven, which allows Chris to deal more damage when his health gets lower. Jill Valentine (Default appearance from Resident Evil 3): Low survivability, average weapon power, high skill power. Comes equipped with the Samurai Edge and CQBR weapons. Active Skills : Land Mine, which places a land mine on the floor, and HOT DOGGER, which has Jill attack using a powerful knife. Passive Skill : Last Escape, which increases Jill’s damage after a dodge. Leon S. Kennedy (Default appearance from Resident Evil 2): Mediocre survivability, good weapon power and skill power. Comes equipped with the Matilda and W-870 weapons. Active Skills : Dual Wield, which allows Leon to dual wield his handguns, and Roundhouse Kick, which deals a close-range kick to multiple targets. Passive Skill : Rookie Spirit, which allows all HP to slowly recover when it reaches critical levels. Claire Redfield (Default appearance from Resident Evil 2): High survivability, mediocre weapon power, low skill power. Comes equipped with the Quickdraw Army and MQ 11 weapons. Active Skills : Adrenaline Shot, which recovers HP and stamina, and Modified Alternator, which throws an electric explosive towards enemies in front. Passive Skill : Speedloader, which allows Claire to instantly reload the Quickdraw Army after a dodge. Ada Wong (Default appearance from Resident Evil 2): Low survivability, high weapon power, good skill power. Comes equipped with the Broom Hc and Crossbow weapons. Active Skills : Pipe Bomb Arrow, which has Ada fire an explosive arrow, and Somersault Kick, dealing close-range damage to enemies in front. Passive Skill : A Spy’s Wisdom, which allows Ada to recover stamina and dodge without conditions when HP is at critical levels. Hunk (Default appearance from Resident Evil 2): High survivability, mediocre weapon power, low skill power. Comes equipped with the MUP and LE 5 weapons. Active Skills : Active Cloaking, which temporarily makes Hunk invisible, and Assassinate, which causes Hunk to use a powerful close-range attack. Passive Skill : Tragedy of the Reaper, which extends the duration of Active Cloaking after a successful hit of Assassinate while cloaked.



Creatures Fat Molded (From Resident Evil 7): Low stats across the board but can be used without virus capsules. Skills : Self Destruct, which allows the Molded to detonate in a damaging explosion, and Enrage, which increase attack and speed while granting access to a powerful leap attack. Hunter γ (From Resident Evil 3): Decent HP and power, high speed and range. Requires a single virus capsule. Skills : Devour, which unleashes a powerful biting attack, and Acid Spray, which launches a medium-ranged damaging projectile. Jack Baker (From Resident Evil 7): High HP and power, decent speed and range. Requires a single virus capsule. Skills : Welcome to the Family, which unleashes a powerful close-ranged punch, and Chainsaw Scissor Whirlwind, which launches a fury of swings with Jack’s weapon. Nemesis (From Resident Evil 3): High HP and speed, incredible power and range. Requires two virus capsules. Skills : Pursuing Tentacle, which sends medium-ranged tentacles out at opponents, and Rocket Launcher, which lets Nemesis aim and fire a strong explosive projectile. Super Tyrant (From Resident Evil 2): Incredible HP, Speed, and Power, good range. Requires two virus capsules. Skills : Dashing Strike, which has the Tyrant dash forward before unleashing a powerful uppercut, and Leaping Strike, causing the Tyrant to leap forward and slam the ground.



These are all the characters in Re:Verse so far. Try each one for yourself to get a good idea of their playstyle and use them as you farm achievements and seek to become a master of Resident Evil PVP!

Resident Evil Re:Verse is available to all owners of Resident Evil Village.

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2022