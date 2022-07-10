All Cheat Codes and Commands in Raft

If you’re looking to either help yourself out more than ever or give yourself a reason to try to survive even more in Raft, you’ll be able to do just that with the help of different commands and cheats that can help or hinder yourself or your friends. You’ll be able to pop open a command prompt and type in any of the commands that we are about to give you to help yourself to more health, eliminate your hunger, and even more.

Make sure you’ve got yourself a life vest, as you set sail and find out all of the available commands and cheats that are currently available in Raft!

All Commands and Cheats for Raft

If you’re looking to hop into Raft and start using these commands right away, you may be a little disappointed to know that you’ll need to mod your game to allow this to happen. While the game was in Early Access, you were able to easily press the F10 button on your keyboard to open the command prompt and start typing away, but since the game is in a full-release status now, you’ll need to download a few small mods to make this work.

Thankfully, there is a very helpful community over at raftmodding.com, where you’ll be able to get any mod that you can imagine for your favorite survival game. Once you have downloaded the mods that you’d like to see in-game, you’ll just want to use any of the following commands in the game, and you’ll be able to instantly reap the rewards! Make sure that you’re adding the number that you’d like to see your character have at the beginning of any command!

Commands for Player

Use these commands to play around with your avatar, and help you survive a bit easier!

/set hunger X – Set the amount of hunger your character has

/set thirst X – Set the amount of thirst your character has

/set bonushunger X – Add to your fullness with a second bard

/set blockhealth X – Block a Certain amount of health

/set oxygen – Set the amount of oxygen your character has underwater

Spawning Commands

Enter any of these commands to bring some extra life into your world, or spawn a new landmark that you’ll be able to explore!

/spawn shark

/spawn pufferfish

/spawn stonebird

/spawn goat

/spawn chicken

/spawn llama

/spawn boar

/spawn landmark

/spawn landmark_big

/spawn landmark_pilot

/spawn landmark_raft

Other Commands

Use these to tweak how the game itself plays, as well as a way to give yourself invulnerability!

/godmode

/shift

/clear “object”

/set gamemode X

/set fps X

Checking out the Raft Modding page, you’ll also be able to add even more options to your game, like extra furniture and more, so make sure that you’re adding everything that you would like to see in your game before jumping back in and giving these commands a try! Make sure that you’re keeping your eyes peeled on our Raft Guide Section, where you’ll be able to learn how to get your hands on Explosive Powder, and how to craft a machete, along with more as we cover more aspects of this unique survival title!

Raft is available now on PC.