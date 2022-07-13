All Class and Specializations in The Division Resurgence

The Division Resurgence is the newest entry in the series, but this time, it is a mobile game. Before you roll your eyes, The Division Resurgence has all of the DNA of the original Division games including the skill system and Specializations. In The Division 2, there were 6 end-game Specializations that acted as a class system. There will be classes and Specializations in The Division Resurgence as well.

All Classes and Specializations in The Division Resurgence

Ubisoft is slowly revealing more news on The Division Resurgence, so not much is known about the full list of classes and Specializations at the time of writing this. But, we can glean a lot of information from the new trailer we got.

The first Specialization shown in the trailer is the Vanguard. This class was not in The Division 2, but it looks to specialize in scouting out areas and highlighting all of the nearby enemies. They will be useful to a team that looks to gain the upper hand with information during a fight.

The second Specialization class shown in the trailer is the Demolitionist. As a staple to The Divison 2, this class is an explosives expert. They have the Seeker Mines and other gadgets used to deal massive amounts of damage to numerous targets.

There looked to be a third type of Specialization or class in the trailer in the form of Shielder. This unnamed Specialization looks to have the ability to deploy cover for their teammates to use. We don’t know anything else about this Specialization just yet, but we’ll keep you updated.

From the images on the website, there looks to be a Specialization with a drone which could be a Vanguard ability and the unnamed Shielder from the trailer. There are two women in the image, one with a flashlight and one with a glowing watch which could each be their own Specialization or simply cosmetic options for each player.

As more information is known about The Division Resurgence, we will keep you up to date on our The Division Resurgence page. For now, you can register for the Alpha that is set to go live fairly soon.

The Division Resurgence will be available soon for IOS and Android.

- This article was updated on July 13th, 2022