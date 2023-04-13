All Confirmed Bosses in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom just dropped its final trailer and it looks…phenomenal. The game looks to tease its dizzying array of inventive adventure and combat mechanics along with puzzles and problem-solving. But one fixation the viewers will have on this new footage is the all-new and returning confirmed bosses in Tears of the Kingdom, teasing some excellent variety. While some enemies are familiar, others are tantalizingly different, and we can’t wait to dive in.

All Confirmed Bosses in Tears of the Kingdom: Classic Villains Make a Return

Image: Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

We hate to spoil this for you, and you’ll likely find this to be a shock, but it looks like Ganondorf makes an appearance. Shocked, we know, but what if we told you…there’s a possibility that Demise, the overarching demon antagonist of The Legend of Zelda, and likely root of Ganon’s existence, were to possibly make an appearance?

Will his presence be as foreboding, and his boss fight to be as glorious, as it was in Skyward Sword?

Confirmed Bosses: Returning Sub-Bosses With a Twist in Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

While these enemies might look familiar, many have either a different design. Some look like variants on Guardian Scouts with a twist of Mesoamerican aesthetic. Others, like the Talus, have entire bases built on them by bokoblins, a stage for a mobile battle using your new vehicle mechanics. The Hinox makes an aggressive return, as well. But perhaps you’re looking for something brand new?

New Enemies Make a Deadly Impression

Image: Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Along with peculiar Guardian constructs in cinematics that suggest they’re bigger than usual bosses, we have seen several crazy enemies up to and including in the final trailer for Tears of the Kingdom. There are giant cube golems, deadly enemies composed of spheres connected by ancient energy, but all eyes are on some of the new foes.

One is a 3-headed dragon resembling a fiery orange King Ghidorah, and an icy abomination ready to snap our heroes up. The Ghidorah, however, sports a similar aesthetic to Ganondorf/Demise, so perhaps a new creature transformation is at hand for this classic villain.

While Link is certainly the star of the show, many instances show him fighting these enemies with allies close by, making the game likely to feel less isolated than the previous experience. Tears of the Kingdom bosses look like they’re going to go hard, and we’re here for it!

- This article was updated on April 13th, 2023