All Corviknight Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Corviknight is one of the returning Pokemon from the Galar region that made a return in Generation 9. It might be a bit tough to know what kind of type it is right off the bat. Seeing it or its previous forms might lead you to believe it’s a dark type, but that is incorrect. Here is what you need to know about Corviknight, its weaknesses, and how you can counter them in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

All Corviknight Weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This Pokemon is actually a flying and steel type. Keeping that in mind, the only weaknesses it has are fire and electric types. Corviknight might seem like a really strong Pokemon because it barely has any weaknesses, but those are common types people tend to have in their team composition.

Now, for its stat distribution. Corviknight has a decent HP and Defense stat. It also has somewhat of a decent Attack stat. This is more of a tanky Pokemon that is used for support, stalling, and status harassment.

What you want to do is use a Pokemon that has a good Defense stat and a good Sp. Attack stat like a Skeledirge. Corviknight has significantly less Sp. Defense compared to its high defense stat, so it can easily be beaten with special attacks. It’s also very much on the slower side, so you may oftentimes have priority over it in terms of move order.

As mentioned earlier, this Pokemon can be mistaken for a dark type. That’s also due to the fact that it can learn dark-type moves. Unless you’re battling someone using this Pokemon, this will only know dark, steel, and flying-type moves.

This Pokemon also has the capability to learn fighting-type moves and U-Turn, which can make it quite annoying to deal with in a player vs player (PvP) setting.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 29th, 2022