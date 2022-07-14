All Deston Special Drops Challenges and Rewards in PUBG

It is July 2022 and PUBG has just dropped a new map called Deston and a new set of Special Drops associated with it. If you don’t know, Special Drops are weekly events in PUBG and they are filled with challenges to complete and rewards to reap. So, without further adieu, here are all of the Deston Special Drops challenges and rewards in PUBG.

PUBG Deston Special Drops Schedule

Before we can get to the challenges and rewards offered in the Deston Special Drops events, we first must know when each weekly challenge will begin. Here is the Deston Special Drops schedule in PUBG:

Special Drops 1: Deston Mission Event! PC: July 13, 2022, 0 AM PDT – August 9, 2022, 0 AM PDT Console: July 21, 2022, 0 AM PDT – August 17, 2022, 0 AM PDT

Special Drops 2: Workshop Event! PC: July 13, 2022 0 AM PDT – November 7, 2022 11 PM PST Console: July 21, 2022 0 AM PDT – November 15, 2022 11 PM PST

Special Drops 3: Hunter’s Chest Event! – Week 1 PC: July 13, 2022, 0 AM PDT – July 19, 2022, 0 AM PDT Console: July 21, 2022, 0 AM PDT – July 26, 2022, 0 AM PDT

Special Drops 4: Hunter’s Chest Event! – Week 2 PC: July 20, 2022, 0 AM PDT – July 26, 2022, 0 AM PDT Console: July 27, 2022, 0 AM PDT – August 2, 2022, 0 AM PDT

Special Drops 5: Console-Only Login Event! Console: July 21, 2022, 0 AM PDT – August 3, 2022, 0 AM PDT



PUBG Deston Special Drops Challenges and Rewards

With Deston being just a few days old, there are a lot of new features to enjoy. While you are enjoying the new map and the new features, you can knock out missions and challenges in the weekly Special Drops to earn rewards like cosmetics, emotes, and Contraband Coupons. Here are all of the Deston Special Drops challenges and rewards per week:

Special Drops 1: Deston Mission Event!

Mission Rewards Play a match on Deston once. Tadpal Jacket Get 2 kills with an O12. 30 Contraband Coupons Travel by Airboat for 3km in total. 10 Contraband Coupons Use Ascender 10 times in total. Deston Swamp Use 1 Security Key to unlock a locked door. I Look Good! Refuel your vehicle at a Fuel Pump 1 time. 10 Contraband Coupons

Special Drops 2: Workshop Event!

Mission Rewards Survive 15 minutes in a single match. Survival time includes time spent spectating your teammates. 4 Chest key pieces USe 12 Energy Drinks in total. 1 Chest key Deal a total of 1200 damage to enemies. 50 Credit Parachute 400 meters in total. 2500 BP

Special Drops 3: Hunter’s Chest Event! – Week 1

Mission Rewards Loot a total of 300 items. 1 Hunter’s Chest Get a total of 8 kills or assists. 1 Hunter’s Chest

Special Drops 4: Hunter’s Chest Event! – Week 2

Mission Rewards Reach top 10 at least once. 1 Hunter’s Chest Get a total of 8 kills or assists. 1 Hunter’s Chest

Special Drops 5: Console-Only Login Event!

Day Rewards Day 1 1 Contraband Coupon Day 2 1 Contraband Coupon Day 3 1 Contraband Coupon Day 4 1 Contraband Coupon Day 5 2 Contraband Coupon Day 6 2 Contraband Coupon Day 7 Tied Basbeall Jersey Day 8 2 Contraband Coupon Day 9 2 Contraband Coupon Day 10 Summer Swim Shorts

Continuous Login Day Rewards Third Day Victory Dance 93 Seventh Day Summer Surf – Mini 14

For more PUBG updates, be sure to check out our PUBG page. We’ve covered all the new features in Deston, the best places to drop, and more.

PUBG is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.