All Deston Special Drops Challenges and Rewards in PUBG

It is July 2022 and PUBG has just dropped a new map called Deston and a new set of Special Drops associated with it. If you don’t know, Special Drops are weekly events in PUBG and they are filled with challenges to complete and rewards to reap. So, without further adieu, here are all of the Deston Special Drops challenges and rewards in PUBG.

PUBG Deston Special Drops Schedule

Before we can get to the challenges and rewards offered in the Deston Special Drops events, we first must know when each weekly challenge will begin. Here is the Deston Special Drops schedule in PUBG:

  • Special Drops 1: Deston Mission Event!
        • PC: July 13, 2022, 0 AM PDT – August 9, 2022, 0 AM PDT
        • Console: July 21, 2022, 0 AM PDT – August 17, 2022, 0 AM PDT
  • Special Drops 2: Workshop Event!
        • PC: July 13, 2022 0 AM PDT – November 7, 2022 11 PM PST
        • Console: July 21, 2022 0 AM PDT – November 15, 2022 11 PM PST
  • Special Drops 3: Hunter’s Chest Event! – Week 1
        • PC: July 13, 2022, 0 AM PDT – July 19, 2022, 0 AM PDT
        • Console: July 21, 2022, 0 AM PDT – July 26, 2022, 0 AM PDT
  • Special Drops 4: Hunter’s Chest Event! – Week 2
        • PC: July 20, 2022, 0 AM PDT – July 26, 2022, 0 AM PDT
        • Console: July 27, 2022, 0 AM PDT – August 2, 2022, 0 AM PDT
  • Special Drops 5: Console-Only Login Event!
        • Console: July 21, 2022, 0 AM PDT – August 3, 2022, 0 AM PDT

PUBG Deston Special Drops Challenges and Rewards

With Deston being just a few days old, there are a lot of new features to enjoy. While you are enjoying the new map and the new features, you can knock out missions and challenges in the weekly Special Drops to earn rewards like cosmetics, emotes, and Contraband Coupons. Here are all of the Deston Special Drops challenges and rewards per week:

  • Special Drops 1: Deston Mission Event!
Mission Rewards
Play a match on Deston once. Tadpal Jacket
Get 2 kills with an O12. 30 Contraband Coupons
Travel by Airboat for 3km in total. 10 Contraband Coupons
Use Ascender 10 times in total. Deston Swamp
Use 1 Security Key to unlock a locked door. I Look Good!
Refuel your vehicle at a Fuel Pump 1 time. 10 Contraband Coupons
  • Special Drops 2: Workshop Event!
Mission Rewards
Survive 15 minutes in a single match. Survival time includes time spent spectating your teammates. 4 Chest key pieces
USe 12 Energy Drinks in total. 1 Chest key
Deal a total of 1200 damage to enemies. 50 Credit
Parachute 400 meters in total. 2500 BP
  • Special Drops 3: Hunter’s Chest Event! – Week 1
Mission Rewards
Loot a total of 300 items. 1 Hunter’s Chest
Get a total of 8 kills or assists. 1 Hunter’s Chest
  • Special Drops 4: Hunter’s Chest Event! – Week 2
Mission Rewards
Reach top 10 at least once. 1 Hunter’s Chest
Get a total of 8 kills or assists. 1 Hunter’s Chest
  • Special Drops 5: Console-Only Login Event!
Day Rewards
Day 1 1 Contraband Coupon
Day 2 1 Contraband Coupon
Day 3 1 Contraband Coupon
Day 4 1 Contraband Coupon
Day 5 2 Contraband Coupon
Day 6 2 Contraband Coupon
Day 7 Tied Basbeall Jersey
Day 8 2 Contraband Coupon
Day 9 2 Contraband Coupon
Day 10 Summer Swim Shorts
Continuous Login Day Rewards
Third Day Victory Dance 93
Seventh Day Summer Surf – Mini 14

For more PUBG updates, be sure to check out our PUBG page. We’ve covered all the new features in Deston, the best places to drop, and more.

PUBG is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

