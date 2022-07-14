All Deston Special Drops Challenges and Rewards in PUBG

It is July 2022 and PUBG has just dropped a new map called Deston and a new set of Special Drops associated with it. If you don’t know, Special Drops are weekly events in PUBG and they are filled with challenges to complete and rewards to reap. So, without further adieu, here are all of the Deston Special Drops challenges and rewards in PUBG.
PUBG Deston Special Drops Schedule
Before we can get to the challenges and rewards offered in the Deston Special Drops events, we first must know when each weekly challenge will begin. Here is the Deston Special Drops schedule in PUBG:
- Special Drops 1: Deston Mission Event!
- PC: July 13, 2022, 0 AM PDT – August 9, 2022, 0 AM PDT
- Console: July 21, 2022, 0 AM PDT – August 17, 2022, 0 AM PDT
- Special Drops 2: Workshop Event!
- PC: July 13, 2022 0 AM PDT – November 7, 2022 11 PM PST
- Console: July 21, 2022 0 AM PDT – November 15, 2022 11 PM PST
- Special Drops 3: Hunter’s Chest Event! – Week 1
- PC: July 13, 2022, 0 AM PDT – July 19, 2022, 0 AM PDT
- Console: July 21, 2022, 0 AM PDT – July 26, 2022, 0 AM PDT
- Special Drops 4: Hunter’s Chest Event! – Week 2
- PC: July 20, 2022, 0 AM PDT – July 26, 2022, 0 AM PDT
- Console: July 27, 2022, 0 AM PDT – August 2, 2022, 0 AM PDT
- Special Drops 5: Console-Only Login Event!
- Console: July 21, 2022, 0 AM PDT – August 3, 2022, 0 AM PDT
PUBG Deston Special Drops Challenges and Rewards
With Deston being just a few days old, there are a lot of new features to enjoy. While you are enjoying the new map and the new features, you can knock out missions and challenges in the weekly Special Drops to earn rewards like cosmetics, emotes, and Contraband Coupons. Here are all of the Deston Special Drops challenges and rewards per week:
- Special Drops 1: Deston Mission Event!
|Mission
|Rewards
|Play a match on Deston once.
|Tadpal Jacket
|Get 2 kills with an O12.
|30 Contraband Coupons
|Travel by Airboat for 3km in total.
|10 Contraband Coupons
|Use Ascender 10 times in total.
|Deston Swamp
|Use 1 Security Key to unlock a locked door.
|I Look Good!
|Refuel your vehicle at a Fuel Pump 1 time.
|10 Contraband Coupons
- Special Drops 2: Workshop Event!
|Mission
|Rewards
|Survive 15 minutes in a single match. Survival time includes time spent spectating your teammates.
|4 Chest key pieces
|USe 12 Energy Drinks in total.
|1 Chest key
|Deal a total of 1200 damage to enemies.
|50 Credit
|Parachute 400 meters in total.
|2500 BP
- Special Drops 3: Hunter’s Chest Event! – Week 1
|Mission
|Rewards
|Loot a total of 300 items.
|1 Hunter’s Chest
|Get a total of 8 kills or assists.
|1 Hunter’s Chest
- Special Drops 4: Hunter’s Chest Event! – Week 2
|Mission
|Rewards
|Reach top 10 at least once.
|1 Hunter’s Chest
|Get a total of 8 kills or assists.
|1 Hunter’s Chest
- Special Drops 5: Console-Only Login Event!
|Day
|Rewards
|Day 1
|1 Contraband Coupon
|Day 2
|1 Contraband Coupon
|Day 3
|1 Contraband Coupon
|Day 4
|1 Contraband Coupon
|Day 5
|2 Contraband Coupon
|Day 6
|2 Contraband Coupon
|Day 7
|Tied Basbeall Jersey
|Day 8
|2 Contraband Coupon
|Day 9
|2 Contraband Coupon
|Day 10
|Summer Swim Shorts
|Continuous Login Day
|Rewards
|Third Day
|Victory Dance 93
|Seventh Day
|Summer Surf – Mini 14
PUBG is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.