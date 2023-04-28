All Difficulty Settings in Jedi Survivor, Explained – Which Difficulty Should You Pick?

Image: Respawn Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi Survivor challenges you to survive in a galaxy that has become very dangerous for Jedi, but it also lets you choose how difficult the experience is. Choosing your difficulty setting is one of the first decisions Star Wars Jedi Survivor asks you to make, and it’s not easy to gauge just how different each of them is at first glance. Here’s a breakdown of the five difficulty settings in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

All Difficulty Options in Jedi Survivor

Once you start your game for the first time in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you can pick one of five difficulty settings. These are Story Mode, Padawan, Jedi Knight, Jedi Master, and Jedi Grand Master. Barring Story Mode, each is named after one of the ranks within the Jedi Order, giving Star Wars fans a clear indication of what to expect from each difficulty. For everyone else, Star Wars Jedi Survivor is kind enough to provide a summary.

The descriptions for Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s difficulty settings are as follows.

Story Mode – ‘Players who want to focus more on the story and desire a minimal combat challenge.’

– ‘Players who want to focus more on the story and desire a minimal combat challenge.’ Jedi Padawan – ‘Players who are new to melee action games and desire a forgiving combat challenge.’

– ‘Players who are new to melee action games and desire a forgiving combat challenge.’ Jedi Knight – ‘Players who want an adventure with some combat challenge.’

– ‘Players who want an adventure with some combat challenge.’ Jedi Master – ‘Players who want an adventure with reasonably challenging combat.’

– ‘Players who want an adventure with reasonably challenging combat.’ Jedi Grand Master – ‘Players who want an intense and demanding combat experience.’

Players who want to enjoy the story of Star Wars Jedi Survivor without getting stuck in challenging combat encounters should probably pick Story Mode. In this mode, the timing for parrying enemy attacks is very forgiving, and enemies deal very little damage.

If you want to enjoy the story but still want some combat, Jedi Padawan makes it harder to block oncoming attacks and gives enemies a small buff in damage. Jedi Knight sits in the exact middle of the spectrum, setting the metric for parrying and enemy aggression to medium. Jedi Master will give most players a decent challenge and features low parry timing and high enemy damage. If you want Star Wars Jedi Survivor to be a full-on Soulsborn game, Jedi Grand Master makes parrying almost impossible and ramps up enemy damage and aggression.

If the difficulty you chose when starting Star Wars Jedi Survivor proves to be too difficult or too easy, don’t worry. You can change the difficulty setting without penalty by pausing the game and going to the Gameplay menu.

If you want to make Jedi Star Wars Jedi Survivor easier or harder without changing the difficulty, you can also turn off fall damage from the Gameplay menu. If you want to make combat easier to manage, you can also turn on a slow-motion mode that makes it easier to master parry timing.

- This article was updated on April 27th, 2023